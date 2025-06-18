XREAL One Pro Begins General Availability as Company Expands AR Glasses Capabilities with Modular Camera

Built for power users, creators, and productivity seekers, XREAL One Pro features the industry's largest field of view (FOV) in consumer AR at 57°, ultra-thin lenses, and a re-engineered optical system that dramatically reduces overall size and ambient light interference. Compared to other AR glasses, XREAL One Pro delivers a brighter, sharper, and more immersive viewing experience, all while maintaining a sleeker form factor and the plug-and-play convenience that made the One Series a category standout. XREAL One Pro features new flat prism lenses that are 44% thinner than previous triangular birdbath lenses and produce a nearly 15% larger FOV.

"XREAL leads the market in XR display glasses, and the new One Pro takes everything the company has learned and puts a huge widescreen private display into a lightweight, highly portable package," said Avi Greengart, President of research and advisory firm Techsponential. "The custom X1 silicon allows the One Pro's virtual display to stay anchored in space -- or it can smoothly follow you -- and the wider field of view means that you can see a full widescreen presentation without the extreme edges of the frame disappearing every time you move your head a bit. This is great for productivity, but for entertainment it's magical -- the technology disappears, and you are immersed in your favorite movie or TV."

XREAL is delivering its final rounds of One Pro pre-orders to customers throughout June before beginning general availability sales starting on July 1. General availability pricing for One Pro is $649 USD, €689 Euro, £579 GBP from XREAL.com, Amazon and BestBuy.com (with Amazon and BestBuy.com availability beginning later in July). XREAL is extending a limited time offer of pre-order pricing only from XREAL.com of $599 USD, €649 Euro, £549 GBP through the end of June.

To elevate the AR experience even further, XREAL has unveiled a new modular camera sensor called XREAL Eye, which brings native six degrees of freedom (6DoF) anchor capabilities to both the One and One Pro, along with taking first-person point-of-view photos and videos.

"With XREAL Eye, the One Series moves beyond head-tracked 3DoF to deliver a true-to-life 6DoF anchor experience," said Ralph Jodice, general manager of North America at XREAL. "You can now anchor a virtual screen anywhere in your environment and move around it just like a physical screen, walk past it, view it from behind, or get closer to expand the size. It's not just immersive - it's spatially real."

XREAL Eye's 6DoF anchor functionality dramatically enhances everyday use. Whether pacing during calls, walking on a treadmill, or shifting positions while watching a movie, the screen naturally adjusts to your movement, just like in the physical world. The experience is more dynamic, responsive, and intuitive than ever before.

XREAL Eye will allow XREAL to expand the One Series experience by unlocking gesture control, live streaming via XREAL Beam Pro, and adding multimodal AI and mixed-reality view stitching in the future. XREAL Eye pre-orders begin on XREAL.com today for $99 USD, with shipping expected to begin in July.

Since its debut, the XREAL One Series has seen overwhelming demand, with multiple sellouts and a record-setting wave of pre-orders for the One Pro.

In addition to customer enthusiasm, the One Series and its custom X1 spatial processing chip have earned critical acclaim — winning dozens of industry and editorial awards for innovation, display quality, comfort, and design. Media outlets and tech authorities have consistently ranked the One Series among the best AR devices available. The One Pro will only raise the industry's bar higher.

This momentum isn't just hype, it's been verified.

According to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly AR/VR Tracker (2024Q4):

XREAL held the #1 global market share for the AR and optical see-through industry throughout 2024.





XREAL was the only augmented reality company to rank in the global top five by market share across the larger AR/VR industry throughout 2024.





XREAL has remained in the top five AR/VR companies by shipments for eight consecutive quarters and is the only non-VR company to consistently reach that level.

With One Pro general availability sales beginning July 1 and the expansion into modular spatial computing through the Eye accessory, XREAL continues to lead the AR category forward, not just in hardware, but in how people experience their digital content.

About XREAL

XREAL is the global leader in the design and manufacture of consumer AR glasses. XREAL has pioneered several core innovations that are transforming the AR industry, including its proprietary optical technologies, and its uniquely consumer focused products. XREAL was first to popularize the concept of connecting AR glasses with existing computing devices.

