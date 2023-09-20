Xoxoday announces a partnership with Comviva to enhance customer engagement solutions

BANGALORE, India , Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoxoday, a leading global technology platform for employee, channel and customer engagement, has partnered with Comviva, the global leader in experience and data monetisation solutions. The partnership aims to provide better solutions for customer engagement by integrating Xoxoday's innovative global rewards platform with Comviva's solutions.



This partnership brings together two expert teams, allowing both partners to offer a greater variety of loyalty technologies and rewards to their clients. With this partnership, Comviva MobiLytix Rewards is poised to significantly upscale its current solution, delivering an unparalleled spectrum of reward redemption options to its customers across channels.

The customers shall have the flexibility to choose from a diverse selection of over 21,000 rewards within a catalog that spans across over 20 categories in more than 100 countries worldwide. This will allow customers to avail rich rewards, enjoying real-time customer experiences that seamlessly integrate both points accumulation and reward redemption.

Implementing a rewards and loyalty program that is personalised to each individual is a key challenge for businesses. It can be cumbersome to keep the programs exciting and the rewards catalog fresh and appealing while facilitating reward redemption across multiple vendors. This is where the partnership between Comviva and Xoxoday provides a seamless end-to-end experience to our customers.

"We are excited to partner with Comviva to furnish enhanced engagement solutions to customers. Our platform will empower Comviva to distinguish itself within its competitive landscape by offering an unparalleled and immersive experience to its valued customers" said Ashwin Mandre, VP of Partnerships at Xoxoday.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Sanyal, EVP & Chief Operating Officer, Consumer Value Solutions at Comviva said, "This partnership between Comviva and Xoxoday highlights our joint commitment and shared vision to enrich customer engagement and loyalty experiences. Xoxoday solutions complements our Customer Loyalty and Rewards platform by significantly expanding reward options across both traditional and digital touchpoints. With this wonderful partnership, we take a major leap towards empowering our customers with unmatched customer loyalty experiences that promise best-in-class choice, convenience, flexibility, and global reach."

The partnership between Xoxoday and Comviva is expected to drive innovation in customer engagement solutions and provide a better customer experience to their clients.

About Xoxoday:

Xoxoday is a rapidly growing fintech SaaS firm helping companies propel business growth by focusing on human motivation. Backed by Giift and Apis partners Growth Fund II, Xoxoday offers a suite of three products - Plum, Empuls, and Compass. Xoxoday works with more than 2000 clients, across 10+ countries and over 2.5 million users. Headquartered in Bengaluru, Xoxoday is a 450+ strong team spread across four global offices in San Francisco, Dublin, Singapore, and New Delhi.

For more information, visit Xoxoday.com or connect with us on social media: LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/xoxoday

About Comviva:

Comviva simplifies business complexity. Our innovative portfolio of digital solutions and platforms brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform, and bring efficiency. From maximizing customer lifetime value to enabling large-scale digital transformation, we partner globally with organizations in the communications and financial industry to solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow. Comviva solutions have been deployed by over 130 Communication Services Providers and Financial Institutions in more than 90 countries and have delivered the benefits of digital and mobility to billions of people around the world. Comviva is a completely owned subsidiary of Tech Mahindra and a part of the Mahindra Group. For more information, visit us at www.comviva.com

SOURCE Xoxoday