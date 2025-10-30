Gift and Network International collaborate for strategic partnership

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift (Xoxoday's legal entity in GCC), a global AI-powered SaaS platform specialising in rewards, loyalty, and engagement solutions that has established itself as a leading provider of end-to-end loyalty infrastructure, and Network International LLC (Network), a leading fintech company in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), have collaborated to enable Network to offer its clients Gift's Loyalife platform. This collaboration supports and enhances Network's value-added services portfolio for their banking and financial institution clients. Loyalife is a platform that provides cutting-edge loyalty infrastructure, helping clients drive customer retention and engagement—critical differentiators in competitive financial markets.

Loyalife, Gift's enterprise-grade loyalty platform, empowers businesses to create, manage, and scale omnichannel gamified loyalty programs through its comprehensive suite. The platform offers access to over 10 million reward options across 175+ countries, customisable earning and redemption rules, real-time analytics, and API-first architecture for seamless integration with existing systems. Loyalife supports multiple currencies and languages, making it ideal for global enterprises seeking sophisticated customer engagement solutions.

For Gift, partnering with Network International opens access to the rapidly growing UAE payments ecosystem, leveraging their extensive customer network and deep regional expertise to accelerate market penetration across the MEA region.

Sumit Khandelwal, CEO of Gift: "We are excited to partner with Network International to bring our proven loyalty infrastructure to their extensive network of banking and financial institution clients across the MEA region. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to help financial institutions strengthen customer relationships and drive engagement through our comprehensive Loyalife platform. Together, we're empowering banks to transform their customer experience whilst driving measurable business outcomes."

Ronen Spivak, Group Head of Value-Added Services, Network International: "We are delighted to strengthen our Value-Added Services portfolio through this strategic partnership with Gift. Their Loyalife platform complements our mission of helping banks, governments, and businesses grow by simplifying payments and commerce. This collaboration underscores our commitment to accelerating digital transformation and enabling the growth of financial institutions across the Middle East and Africa through innovative loyalty solutions."

About Gift

Gift is a trusted global rewards and loyalty platform serving over 5,000 organizations—including Fortune 500 brands like Nestlé and Adobe. Its AI-driven SaaS solutions offer access to 10M+ global reward options and help businesses transform transactional interactions into long-term relationships.

About Loyalife

Loyalife is an enterprise-grade loyalty platform developed by Gift, designed to help businesses create, manage, and scale omnichannel loyalty programs. Trusted by industry leaders, Loyalife offers an end-to-end infrastructure that empowers organizations to drive customer engagement and revenue growth through personalized, AI-driven experiences.

Key Features:

Gamification: Missions, streaks, badges, leaderboards, and instant-win mechanics to lift participation and frequency.

Missions, streaks, badges, leaderboards, and instant-win mechanics to lift participation and frequency. Member Management (CDP): Fetch data from various sources and unify profiles with identity resolution, consent, attributes and events, smart segments, and predictive scores.

Fetch data from various sources and unify profiles with identity resolution, consent, attributes and events, smart segments, and predictive scores. Rule Engine: Multi-attribute earn and burn, tier multipliers, partner funding, MCC/category exclusions, caps, and real-time simulation with versioning.

Multi-attribute earn and burn, tier multipliers, partner funding, MCC/category exclusions, caps, and real-time simulation with versioning. Global Rewards Marketplace: Access to over 10 million reward options across 175+ countries, including gift cards, merchandise, travel experiences, and more.

Access to over 10 million reward options across 175+ countries, including gift cards, merchandise, travel experiences, and more. Customizable Loyalty Programs: Tailor earning and redemption rules to fit diverse customer segments and behaviors.

Tailor earning and redemption rules to fit diverse customer segments and behaviors. Omnichannel Engagement: Seamless integration across web, mobile, and in-store platforms to ensure a consistent customer experience.

Seamless integration across web, mobile, and in-store platforms to ensure a consistent customer experience. Advanced Analytics: Real-time insights and reporting to optimize program performance and customer satisfaction.

Real-time insights and reporting to optimize program performance and customer satisfaction. API-First Architecture: Easily integrate with existing CRM, POS, and e-commerce systems using flexible APIs and pre-built connectors.

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa's leading fintech company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We serve a diverse ecosystem of banks, fintechs, telcos, merchants, governments, and public sector entities spanning 50+ countries — empowering our partners with innovative technology, value-added services, and deep expertise in payment systems and infrastructure. Our 3,000+ team strength on the ground works closely with 250+ financial institutions and 240,000+ merchants to deliver reliable, scalable, and future-ready payment and fintech solutions across the region.

