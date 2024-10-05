Xinhua Silk Road: "Shining Shanghai" 2024 Jing'an International Light Festival to shine in Sept. 28-Oct. 7

BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2024 The "Shining Shanghai" 2024 Jing'an International Light Festival, which kicked off on September 28, will illuminate the Jing'an District in Shanghai until October 7. 

The light festival features six major events, including a light mapping art exhibition, a Sanxingdui-themed cultural carnival, an AIGC-powered Chinese cultural inheritance exhibition with immersive experience, a light bus, AI light-flash mob activities with new consumption experience and a sustainable lifestyle exhibition.

