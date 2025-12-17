Xinhua Silk Road: Quanzhou builds global connections through living heritage

BEIJING, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Once hailed by Marco Polo as a "great eastern port" teeming with merchants and goods, Quanzhou, a world heritage city in southeast China's Fujian Province, today continues to captivate visitors with its living heritage, vibrant street life and enduring openness.

In 2024, Quanzhou received more than 100 million tourist visits, up 16.8 percent year on year. Travelers come not only to trace history, but also to experience a city where daily life and cultural legacy remain closely intertwined.

Photo shows a foreign tourist photographing a tourism brochure at the tourist service center in Quanzhou.

From tusun jelly made of coastal marine worms to festive spring rolls known as runbing, Quanzhou's cuisine reflects both maritime traditions and folk customs.

On Oct. 31, the city was designated a "Creative City of Gastronomy" by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Covering just over six square kilometers, Quanzhou's ancient city remains home to generations of residents. Local authorities have adopted a "micro-renovation" approach, preserving original neighborhoods while improving living conditions and visitor access.

Intangible cultural heritage is another highlight. Quanzhou is regarded as a cradle of traditional Chinese operas such as Liyuan Opera, Gaojia Opera, and string-puppet theater. Performances at the Marionette Theatre of Quanzhou are often sold out within minutes, drawing audiences from across the country. Many young performers have joined the troupes, ensuring the vitality of these art forms.

In Xunpu Village, the once-local custom of wearing elaborate floral headdresses has gone viral nationwide, while oyster-shell houses testify to centuries-old overseas trade.

Today, Quanzhou is home to thousands of foreign merchants engaged in textiles, trade and e-commerce. With improved multilingual services and visa facilitation, the city is welcoming a growing number of international visitors, once again reviving its role as a global port of cultural exchange.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348816.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847336/photo.jpg