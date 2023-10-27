Xinhua Silk Road: Shandong's Longkou takes multiple measures to help railway caravan export to Bangladesh

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A ferry, carrying 70 railway caravans and nearly 20,000 tonnes of steel, departed from pier 11 of Longkou Port in east China's Shandong Province and headed for Bangladesh recently, which marks the first railway caravan exported to Bangladesh via Longkou Port this year.

The goods shipped this time are mainly used for the construction of a large-scale local government project in Bangladesh, and it is learned that other seven batches of railway caravans will be transported from Longkou Port to Bangladesh before the end of the year.

In order to ensure the efficient and smooth customs clearance of this ship, Longkou set up a special service group, which got into contact with the agency enterprises in advance to learn the needs of the ship in detail. Loukou formulated special service support plans based on the ship's navigation plan, port operation arrangement, personnel needs and cargo loading and unloading risks, guaranteeing the safety and orderliness of the ship while in port.

Besides, Longkou border inspection station provided an all-weather appointment customs clearance service for the ship, minimizing the time for ship customs clearance and helping reduce customs clearance cost. This series of convenient and efficient service measures have won unanimous praise from shipping owners and agency companies.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336779.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road