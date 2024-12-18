Xinhua Silk Road: GLA platform enhances complaint response efficiency through information transparency and openness, report

BEIJING, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater London Authority (GLA) platform has made meaningful results in areas such as multi-channel exploration, public participation and feedback, rapid responsiveness and cross-departmental collaboration, according to the Evaluation Report on Worldwide City Hotline Services and Governance Effectiveness (2024).

Photo shows GLA platform's complaint channels.

Released at the 2024 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints held in Beijing on Wednesday, the report scientifically evaluates 20 representative cities around the world, providing a comprehensive summary of the operational experience and models of worldwide city hotlines from an international perspective.

The report highlights that the GLA platform is dedicated to integrating information channels, enhancing transparency and fostering open sharing to improve complaint handling efficiency and increase citizen satisfaction.

In terms of channel integration, the GLA platform integrates common complaint channels for areas such as transport, policing, municipal work and fire services. It includes dedicated sections for each category of complaint, where users can click through to reach the relevant department's complaint portal.

To ensure that citizens are kept informed about the progress of their complaints, the GLA platform also provides detailed guidance on complaint procedures, which clearly outlines the feedback citizens will receive at each stage.

In terms of information openness and sharing, the GLA platform promptly discloses how citizens' complaints are processed. If citizens prefer their data not to be shared publicly, they can specify this when providing feedback. Meanwhile, citizens can participate in discussions on key topics via the "Talk London" platform to offer suggestions for the city government's future plans and policies.

Notably, the GLA platform has also introduced independent third-party services such as social care workers to promote the fairness and transparency of government work and foster a positive ecosystem for government-citizen interaction.

According to the report, a survey of the public in the evaluated global cities revealed that the effectiveness of appeal resolution was 75.3 percent, indicating room for improvement in the responsiveness of hotlines and solving real-world problems. Among international cities, London received the highest rating for appeal resolution effectiveness.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343619.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583957/2.jpg