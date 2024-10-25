Xinhua Silk Road: China's Shanghai Port joins hands with Germany's Port of Hamburg on building green shipping corridor

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 North Bund Forum opened on Tuesday, China's Shanghai Port and Germany's Port of Hamburg vowed to work together on building a green shipping corridor, aiming to promote green transformation of the two ports and sustainable development of the global shipping industry.

Photo shows the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on jointly building a green shipping corridor among Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, Hamburg Port Authority, COSCO Shipping Lines and the Shanghai International Port (Group) on October 22, 2024.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed among Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, Hamburg Port Authority (HPA), COSCO Shipping Lines Co., Ltd. and Shanghai International Port (Group) Co., Ltd., all of which will work with technology and equipment manufacturers, energy suppliers, cargo owners, terminals and shipping companies to accelerate the decarbonization process.

All parties are expected to advance their cooperation in various fields including development and use of shore power at the ports, infrastructure construction, preferential policies, information sharing and so on, according to the MoU.

Far from being merely a matter between two ports, building green shipping corridors allows more related stakeholders to participate in the joint low-carbon efforts, according to Jens Meier, CEO of the HPA.

Prior to this recent cooperation, Shanghai Port had reached agreements to build green shipping corridors with the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach.

