Xinhua Silk Road: Conference held in E. China biz hub to highlight burgeoning regional M&As

BEIJING, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When gaining speed in building a global merger and acquisition (M&A) highland, east China's business hub Shanghai recently witnessed a grand gathering of M&A industry players.

The 2025 Mergers and Acquisitions Finance Conference, which came right at the first anniversary for the release of Shanghai's 3-year action plan to support M&A of listed firms, shed light on improvements in both quality and quantity of local M&As.

As the China M&A Composite Index (2025) debuted during the conference showed, Shanghai and other areas in the Yangtze River Delta contributed approximately 45 percent of M&A deals across China from October 2024 to September 2025.

By value, such M&A transactions accounted for about 60 percent of the comparable national aggregate, making the delta where Shanghai and Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces sit one of the core growth drivers for M&A market.

Under such circumstance, an M&A alliance was launched during the conference by Shanghai Pudong Development Bank (SPD Bank), China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., and Guotai Haitong Securities to seize greater chances in M&A market.

During the event, the alliance announced an action plan, vowing to facilitate M&A deals of over 1.2 trillion yuan nationwide and 400-plus billion yuan in Shanghai from 2025 to 2027 with the number of its clients exceeding 1200.

SPD Bank, also a co-host of the conference, is one of the pacesetters in M&A financing in China. Year to date, its M&A lending has exceeded 100 billion yuan and with outstanding M&A loans at 240-plus billion yuan, the Chinese lender is striving to be the first choice for companies seeking M&A financing.

Organized by Xinhua News Agency Shanghai Bureau and China Economic Information Service Shanghai Headquarters, the conference was dedicated to further enlivening the M&A financing market to better build the Shanghai international financial center.

Via pooling data from capital markets and equity exchanges as well, the above-mentioned China M&A Composite Index that tells latest sector developments from related activity, size, efficiency, environment and effectiveness, is seeking to craft a new M&A market barometer in China.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348759.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845167/Xinhua_Silk_Road_The_2025_Mergers_and_Acquisitions_Finance_Conference.jpg

