Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival Kicks Off in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaohongshu, a leading lifestyle platform in China, is hosting the second annual Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival in Shanghai, bridging online and offline lifestyle experiences. On August 23rd, the festival's mascot, "Duck on the Street," made its debut along the Huangpu River. This 20-meter-tall giant installation, symbolizing happiness and creativity, draws its name from the Chinese phrase for 'strolling the streets' and is inspired from the Citywalk trend that originated in Shanghai in 2023 and quickly became popular across the country. Adding a unique pop of color to the iconic city skyline, the installation attracted numerous tourists eager to take photos, marking the official start of the second Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival.

As one of the seven landmark events of "Shanghai Summer," the second Xiaohongshu Street Life Festival will take place from August 23rd to September 1st, featuring a central market overlooking the river and five curated streets newly decorated for the occasion. Over 200 themed activities will be staged across the lively streets of Shanghai, ranging from cultural events like the Sunset Concert and the Look Up Art Exhibition to leisure and entertainment activities such as fashion shows, the Breezy Market, and the Street Food and Fun Tour. These vibrant and diverse events offer a glimpse into Shanghai's rich and open urban culture, bringing joy to visitors far and wide.

Xiaohongshu's Marketing Director, Bai Ban, shared that more than 500 creators from both domestic and international backgrounds have been invited to participate in the festival, extending the event's appeal to an even wider audience. "We hope the Street Life Festival will further boost consumption, uplift the vibrancy of youth culture, and showcase the positive and aspirational spirit of young Chinese. This will add more value to the Xiaohongshu community, our users, the city, and society, and help Shanghai establish a new urban brand."

Last year, the inaugural Street Life Festival attracted over 200,000 participants to its offline events. By creating joyful and engaging offline experiences, it brought significant foot traffic to the participating businesses and brands. Whether local residents or visitors from afar, everyone is invited experience the charm and warmth of Shanghai through this grand event, enjoying a summer festival that seamlessly blends culture, art, and commerce.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488375/duck_on_the_street_photo_ID_b971831d71ed.jpg