Xi says China will stay on peaceful development path

"We gathered here today for a grand rally to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC," said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

"Right at this moment, Chinese people of all ethnic groups and all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad take pride in and give our best wishes to our great motherland with great joy," he added.

Xi remembers revolutionary forefathers, extends National Day congratulations to compatriots

Xi remembered revolutionary forefathers and martyrs for their feats in pursuing national independence and liberation, a stronger and more prosperous country and the people's well-being.

Xi extended warm National Day congratulations to Chinese people of all ethnic groups and all compatriots at home and abroad.

Xi also expressed heartfelt gratitude to friends around the world for their caring for and support to China's development.

Founding of PRC completely changes China's fate

The founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) completely changed China's miserable fate of being poor and weak and being bullied and humiliated in over 100 years since the advent of modern times, Xi said.

"Seventy years ago on this day, Comrade Mao Zedong solemnly declared here to the world that the PRC was founded and the Chinese people had stood up," Xi said.

The Chinese nation has since then embarked on the path of realizing national rejuvenation, he said.

No force can stop Chinese people, nation from marching forward

No force can ever shake the status of China, or stop the Chinese people and nation from marching forward, Xi said.

Xi said Chinese people of all ethnic groups have made great achievements that amaze the world, over the past seven decades through concerted efforts and arduous struggle.

Xi calls for upholding Party leadership

Xi called for upholding the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Xi underlined the importance of ensuring the principal status of the people, staying on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and fully implementing the Party's basic theory, line and policy.

He also called for efforts to constantly meet people's aspirations for a better life and make new historic achievements.

China to stay on peaceful development path

Xi pledged that the country will stay on the path of peaceful development, and pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up.

"We will continue to work with people from all countries to push for jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity," Xi said.

He stressed that the Chinese People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force should always preserve their nature, purpose and character as the forces of the people, resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, and firmly uphold world peace.

Xi calls for continued efforts to achieve China's complete reunification

"On our journey forward, we must uphold the principles of 'peaceful reunification' and 'one country, two systems,' maintain lasting prosperity and stability in Hong Kong and Macao, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, unite all Chinese sons and daughters, and continue to strive for the motherland's complete reunification," Xi said.

Xi urges concerted efforts to achieve two centenary goals

Xi called for concerted efforts to achieve the two centenary goals and realize the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

China's yesterday had been inscribed in human history while China's today is being created in the hands of hundreds of millions of Chinese people, Xi said, adding that "China will surely have an even brighter future."

All Party members, armed forces and people of all ethnic groups should unite more closely together, stay true to the founding mission, build on existing achievements and continue to develop our people's republic, Xi said, adding that continued efforts should be made to achieve the two centenary goals and national rejuvenation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004037/The_main_decoration_Beijing_s_Tian_anmen_Square_National_Day_celebrations_a.jpg

SOURCE China Daily