XCMG Crane Expands Reach in Spain with Delivery of the XCA120_E All-Terrain Crane

GUADALAJARA, Spain, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), consistently refining its product range to satisfy the diverse lifting requirements across the globe, delivered one of its latest 120-tonne all-terrain cranes, the XCA120_E, to Grúas Fraile in Spain. The delivery was facilitated by XCMG's Spanish dealer, DYM Impleparts, in Guadalajara. Demonstrating XCMG's commitment to the local market, with further expanded the reach of the XCA120_E, adding Spain to the list of countries where it performs efficient lifting operations.

Grúas Fraile takes delivery of the XCA120_E crane at their plant in Spain.

The delivery ceremony was attended by Hu Yuan, Deputy General Manager of XCMG Crane Overseas Marketing, Ren Yinmei, Director of Technical Support of XCMG Crane Overseas Marketing, Rafael Romao, Sales Manager of XCMG Crane for Europe, Daniel Mendez, Sales Manager of XCMG Crane for Spain, and Gunjan Keshwani, Director of DYM Impleparts.

Grúas Fraile relies on XCMG cranes to facilitate the timely and efficient completion of their work projects, while adhering strictly to the utmost safety standards. Mario Fraile, Chief Operating Officer of Grúas Fraile, expressed his satisfaction with the XCMG crane, highlighting its superior quality and ease of use. He remarked that the crane was delivered on time with seamless communication, making the whole process an exceptional experience.

"We are dedicated to maintaining a robust business relationship with our customers by consistently delivering services that meet the highest standards and providing them with the optimal crane equipment to ensure unparalleled safety and productivity," said Mr. Romao.

The XCA120_E, launched by XCMG in 2023 specifically for the European market, is a high-end intelligent all-terrain crane that excels in mobility, safety, and reliability. The over 100-tonne-level, four-axle crane is equipped with a seven-section, 66-meter main boom, that can reach a maximum tip height of 94 meters. Standard features include a variable folding independent jib head, flexible maneuverability at small angles and variable support, making it highly adaptable to diverse working conditions and aligned with the lifting preferences of European crane users. Additionally, its applicability extends to the Australian and South Korean markets, having already been successfully delivered to local customers.

"For both XCMG and DYM Impleparts, technical support stands as a cornerstone of our operations. Ever since we became the dealer of the XCMG brand last year, we have stationed two resident mechanics in Spain. In addition, we have a team of five mechanics, two of whom are dedicated to the crane section," commented Gunjan Keshwani, Director of DYM Impleparts.

XCMG and DYM Impleparts are poised to offer not just premium-quality cranes but also top-notch service and training for every subsequent delivery, as Grúas Fraile, DYM Impleparts, and XCMG collaborate towards the smooth completion of infrastructure and other construction projects across Spain.

For more information, please visit: https://www.xcmgglobal.com/solution/hoisting-machinery.htm

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2413396/1.jpg