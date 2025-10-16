LAGOS, Nigeria, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), a global leader in green construction machinery and mining equipment, is thrilled to announce a landmark strategic alliance with Dangote Group, Africa's largest and most diversified industrial conglomerate. This partnership represents a significant step in XCMG's mission to advance sustainable industrial solutions and supports Dangote Group's commitment to a low-carbon future across Africa.

XCMG Announces Transformative Green Partnership with Dangote Group

This collaboration unites XCMG's expertise in innovative, eco-efficient technologies with Dangote Group's extensive operational footprint, setting a new standard for environmental responsibility in Africa's industrial and infrastructure sectors.

Key focus areas of the collaboration include:

Advancing Greening Operations: XCMG will supply its state-of-the-art electric and hybrid eco-efficient construction and mining equipment, along with advanced fleet management systems, to enhance sustainability across Dangote Group's operations throughout Africa.

Joint Innovation for Sustainability : The two companies will jointly design and implement tailored solutions for cement , fertilizer , agriculture and mining sectors , prioritizing energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and circular economy principles.

: The two companies will jointly design and implement tailored solutions for , , and , prioritizing energy efficiency, emissions reduction, and circular economy principles. Technical Cooperation : The partnership will foster knowledge exchange and joint research and development initiatives to create next-generation green technologies customized for the African context.

: The partnership will foster knowledge exchange and joint research and development initiatives to create next-generation green technologies customized for the African context. Clean Energy Infrastructure: Both partners will explore investments in clean energy infrastructure construction, such as solar power generation, charging stations, to support Dangote Group's sustainability goals and Africa's energy transition agenda.

"We are honored to be selected as a strategic partner by the esteemed Dangote Group. This collaboration is a strong endorsement of our 'Green and Intelligent Manufacturing' strategy," commented Mr. Dongsheng Yang, Chairman of XCMG Group and XCMG Machinery. "By combining our advanced technological capabilities with Dangote's unmatched presence and vision across Africa, we are confident in our ability to significantly contribute to the continent's sustainable industrial development."

"This strategic alliance with XCMG is a cornerstone of our long-term vision for sustainability and operational excellence. By integrating advanced green technologies into our core operations, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint but also setting a precedent for responsible industrial leadership in Africa," Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Aliko Dangote, President and CEO of the Dangote Group.

This partnership between XCMG and Dangote Group is poised to deliver transformative impact, accelerating the adoption of green technologies and establishing a new benchmark for corporate leadership in the global fight against climate change.

About XCMG Machinery:

XCMG Machinery is a leading global manufacturer of construction and mining machinery, offering a comprehensive portfolio of over 16,000 products across 10 major categories. Consistently ranked among the world's top construction equipment companies, XCMG is committed to innovation and sustainability, guided by its development philosophy, "Hi-end, Intelligent, Green, Service-oriented, Globalization". The company is at the forefront of advancements in intelligent, digital, and green machinery of both construction and mining.

About Dangote Group:

Dangote Group is the Africa's largest and most diversified business conglomerate, with a footprint spanning multiple countries across the continent. Its operations cover a wide range of sectors including cement, sugar, salt, agriculture, logistics, oil and gas, and construction. The Group plays a vital role in driving economic growth, industrialization, and self-sufficiency, across Africa.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797992/image.jpg