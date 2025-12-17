XCMG Announces Completion and Handover of Sixth-Phase Africa Water Cellar Project

From Access to Empowerment: Over 237 Water Cellars Deliver Sustainable Hope in Africa

XUZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG has announced the completion and handover of the sixth phase of the Africa Water Cellar Project in Ethiopia, a global public-welfare initiative jointly launched by XCMG and the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD). The latest phase delivered 36 new water cellars in Ethiopia, raising the total number constructed under the program to 237 — directly benefiting tens of thousands of local residents by improving access to safe, reliable drinking water.

The completion ceremony of the Sixth-Phase of the XCMG Africa Water Cellar Project

The handover ceremony, held in late November in Ethiopia, was attended by representatives from XCMG and CFRD, community representatives and local agricultural officials.

"From 0 to 237 — each cellar represents a drop of hope for rural households," said Meng Xianggang, a representative from XCMG International Business Unit, Ethiopia Office. "We are proud to contribute to long-term solutions for clean water access, and remain committed to helping communities build sustainable livelihoods."

"Ethiopia receives ample rainfall each year, but because it was not properly harvested, most of it runs off — making water scarce during the dry season," said the agricultural head of Minjar County. "These 36 newly built water cellars benefit 36 households. On behalf of our community, I thank the China Foundation for Rural Development, XCMG, and the Ethiopian Rainwater Harvesting Association for their generous support."

A beneficiary farmer shared how the water cellar has changed her life. With a reliable water supply, households can now grow crops such as coffee, papayas and avocados, creating new income opportunities. Local residents have expressed deep gratitude to XCMG and CFRD for their continued support.

Since its launch in 2016, the Africa Water Cellar Project has evolved from an initial pilot into a large-scale program — its six phases of cellar construction drawing a clear, robust track record of corporate responsibility. What began as efforts to guarantee basic drinking water access has expanded to support household-level livelihoods and rural "courtyard economies," injecting sustainable development capacity into local communities.

With this milestone, XCMG reaffirms its role not only as a global leader in construction machinery, but also as a socially responsible enterprise committed to sustainable development and global welfare. The company plans to continue extending its Africa Water Cellar Program and exploring further projects that integrate infrastructure, community support and environmental sustainability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2847510/IMG_5271.jpg