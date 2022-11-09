XCharge's first energy storage chargers are due to arrive in Hamburg

HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first batch of XCharge's energy storage charger Net Zero Series (NZS) is scheduled to arrive in Hamburg before Christmas, and will be shipped later to final customers in Europe, only 6 months after its official launch. The new production line integrates EV chargers with energy storage solutions, which aims to save the construction costs, enhance grid stabilities, and provide continuous power supply during a temporary black out.

With 233kWh battery capacity (extendable to 466 kWh), featuring up to 210kW of power for parallel charging of up to two vehicles in less than 30 mins, NZS offers an innovative retractable cable system, 4G communications, new modular upgrade and smart energy management system to push forward energy reliability and resiliency in Europe.

Facilitating energy storage alternative

The new charger stood out by its battery capacity, since energy storage is the forefront at this critical moment in Europe. Under the circumstance of raising energy prices, European Commission calls for a series of actions to stabilize energy supply and focus on digitalizing energy system including smart energy management system.[1]

In order to meet growing demand of electricity without overloading the network, XCharge is ready to provide solutions to address the particular issue by deploying NZS across Europe. The charger allows charge point operators (CPOs) to feed themselves during off-peak hours, and be prepared from high consumption and grid saturation. And during peak hours, cars can be charged from battery storage instead from the grid or can be charged from a combination of both the battery and the grid.

Similarly, Britain also faces energy challenges this winter. The National Grid warned that the unstable electricity system may impose blackouts in January and February, due to the shortage of wind power and the restricted imports of energy from France, Belgium, and Netherlands etc.[2] NZS' Power Reserve mode easily mitigates the risks by restoring certain amount of energy in battery packs to prevent emergencies.

Fast charging as always

Though balancing the power with energy storage system is the focus for NZS, as XCharge's other DC chargers, charging speed and end-user experience is still the core of the design.

Electric vehicles are now increasingly able to charge at high power levels and require higher output power, resulting in longer charging time as the pain point. To highlight, NZS is capable to charge a single connected vehicles at 210kw in about 20 minutes from 10% to 80% of the SOC. Plus, it allows simultaneous charging with two vehicles connected.

Enabling easy installation for CPOs

One of the biggest concerns of CPOs is the huge amount of time that takes from submitting the request for a grid connection and extension to the moment when the charging station is running and operative. The duration could vary from 6 months to 3 years depending on different countries, but by using NZS, with the standard 30/60kW industrial plug for easier grid connection and no civil engineering requires, most CPOs won't be bothered anymore by this time-consuming and costly process.

As an innovative start-up company, XCharge NZS' deployment in Europe brings powerful solutions to the EV industry and reveals its mission to achieve emission goals. The NZS will help reshape the future of EV charging by offering a way to sustainably and reliably charge EVs with ever increasing grid demand.

About Net Zero Series

Net Zero Series offers the synergy of energy storage and fast charging experience to shape the future of carbon neutral transition. Designed with the essence of XCHARGE, this disruptive technology applies a completely new modular upgrade and intelligent software system for the whole E-mobility market. It is a single unit High Power charger with a disruptive design, featuring 19-inch touchscreen, equipped with a liquid cooled Lithium-ion battery that can store up to 233kWh/466kWh of electricity. Enabling 210kW output power, supporting up to 2 vehicles at a time, and a perfect fit for most parking lots.

About XCharge

XCharge is a leading High Power Intelligent Charging solutions provider. From design to R&D, from manufacturing to sales, from solutions to maintenance, XCharge thrives to enable charging capacity to energy companies, fleet operators, and parking lot operators worldwide. We apply "Hardware + Software" system to make a real difference to EV charging experience. XCharge's evolved from the idea to help our client maximize charging revenue, while minimizing maintenance costs. We prepare our clients for a low carbon transformation and inspire business growth. Together with our partner relationships, we are present in more than 25 countries. For more information, please visit :

