X2O Media Wins Best of Show Award at ISE 2025 in the Tech & Learning Category

Innovative X2O OneRoom Solution Bridges the Gap In Distance and Hybrid Learning

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- X2O Media is proud to announce that its cutting-edge hybrid and virtual learning and collaboration environment, X2O OneRoom, has been honoured with the prestigious Best of Show Award at ISE 2025 in the Tech & Learning category. This recognition underscores OneRoom's innovation, ease of use and impact on the evolving landscape of hybrid learning and corporate training.

Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) is the world's leading AV and systems integration exhibition, with over 1,300 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology. The Best of Show Awards celebrate the most outstanding products and solutions unveiled at the event, recognizing innovation, usability and market impact.

The Tech & Learning category covers products and solutions designed for education leaders who are purchasing technology for their districts and schools. It includes education technology, AV products for classrooms, and technology that enables distance and hybrid learning. X2O OneRoom was recognized for seamless integration with modern educational environments, delivering dynamic and exceptional learning outcomes for both educators and students.

With the growing demand for immersive and interactive learning experiences, X2O OneRoom stands out as a transformative solution for education and corporate training, bridging the gap between remote and in-person learning with advanced technology. Its recognition with the Best of Show Award reaffirms its impact on hybrid education and training, making it an essential solution for institutions and businesses worldwide. Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE and X2O Media, praised the achievement, stating, "This award highlights X2O Media's commitment to pushing the boundaries of hybrid learning, and we're excited to continue delivering unified visual communication solutions that transform how people connect and collaborate."

Rob Brinklow, Director of Sales, EMEA & APAC at X2O Media said, "Winning this award highlights our relentless pursuit of innovation in hybrid learning. X2O OneRoom is not just a product — it's a game-changer that empowers educators and professionals like never before. This recognition reaffirms our mission to redefine the learning experience with cutting-edge technology."

About X2O Media

X2O Media is a global technology providing remote and hybrid collaboration spaces and unified visual communication solutions for forward-thinking global corporations and higher education institutions.

X2O Media solutions enhance human outcomes by improving the digital visual experiences of high-performing individuals and teams globally. Its X2O OneRoom solution creates engaging hybrid and remote collaboration spaces to connect in-room and remote attendees in one equal learning experience. X2O Media offers a range of unified visual communication solutions that enable organizations to create and visualize vast amounts of data into unique content.

X2O Media is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Contact X2O Media at sales@x2omedia.com and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn.

