The Institute of Technical Education, Singapore, Officially Opens Next-Generation Hybrid Learning Space with X2O Media's OneRoom

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) last month celebrated the opening of its new hybrid learning space in Singapore, powered by X2O OneRoom. This initiative reflects ITE's proactive approach to exploring and adopting new technologies that transform the classroom experience.

X2O Media, a STRATACACHE company Leaders from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) Singapore and X2O Media mark the official signing ceremony to launch ITE’s new next-generation hybrid learning space, powered by OneRoom.

The collaboration began when ITE sought a flexible and effective solution for hybrid education. Recognizing an opportunity to enhance the learning experience, X2O Media partnered with ITE to leverage its unique OneRoom capabilities. Together, they created a bespoke hybrid learning space designed to elevate engagement for both in-person and remote students, ensuring a seamless and interactive educational experience.

Accommodating up to 40 students at a time, the space is for use by ITE lecturers to deliver technology-enabled education for their students. With high-definition displays, advanced audio-visual systems, and interactive learning tools, OneRoom ensures that every participant - whether on campus or online - engages, collaborates, and interacts at the same level, bringing ITE's commitment to innovative, inclusive education to life.

Mr. Guan Teck HENG, Dean of ITE Academy, highlighted the importance of this initiative for ITE: "We are pleased to be among the early adopters of X2O OneRoom in the region. This initiative reflects our commitment to exploring innovative technologies that enhance how our students learn and engage. This new space is designed to open fresh possibilities for hybrid learning and strengthen our ongoing efforts to create meaningful, connected learning experiences."

"ITE was looking for a solution that could truly bridge the gap between physical and virtual learning," said Rob Brinklow, Director of Sales at X2O Media. "What stood out about X2O OneRoom was its ability to align with ITE's vision for delivering high-quality, accessible education. We're proud to support ITE in setting a new benchmark for hybrid learning and excited to see the impact this space will have on students and educators alike."

The launch followed ITE's hosting of "Shaping the Future of Hybrid Learning," part of X2O Media's global event series where leaders from multiple industries share insights, strategies, and experiences in learning and development.

ITE is one of the first institutions in the region to implement OneRoom, which has already been successfully deployed in other regions, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in innovative education in Singapore and beyond.

About ITE

The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) was established as a post-secondary institution in 1992, under the Ministry of Education. ITE is a principal provider of career and technical education and a key developer of national skills certification and standards, skilling Singapore for the future economy. It offers three key programmes: (1) Pre-Employment Training for youths after secondary education, (2) Continuing Education and Training for adult learners, and (3) Workplace Learning and Work-Study Programmes with employers. Under its 'One ITE System, Three Colleges' Governance Model, ITE has three Colleges - ITE College Central, ITE College East and ITE College West. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.ite.edu.sg.

About X2O Media

X2O Media is a global technology providing remote and hybrid collaboration spaces and unified visual communication solutions for forward-thinking global corporations and higher education institutions. X2O Media solutions enhance human outcomes by improving the digital visual experiences of high-performing individuals and teams globally. Its X2O OneRoom solution creates engaging hybrid and remote collaboration spaces to connect in-room and remote attendees in one equal learning experience. X2O Media offers a range of unified visual communication solutions that enable organizations to create and visualize vast amounts of data into unique content.

X2O Media, headquartered in Montréal, Canada, is part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media and marketing technology companies, with teams located across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

