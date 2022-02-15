X-ray Systems Market Size Worth $9.4 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global x-ray systems market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and supportive investments by the government are driving the market. In addition, increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases and screening programs are expected to boost market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The radiography segment dominated the market and is further expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, as it is the initial diagnostic imaging step recommended by doctors on their way to a definitive diagnosis.

The digital radiography segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it produces high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation.

Based on mobility, the stationary segment held the largest revenue share in 2021.

The mobile x-ray systems segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period, owing to its portability, image quality, speed, and safety.

The diagnostic imaging centre segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for better imaging devices.

Read 120-page market research report, "X-ray Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Modality (Radiography, Fluoroscopy, Mammography), By Technology (Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography), By Mobility, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

X-ray Systems Market Growth & Trends

Emerging innovations in the x-ray systems is expanding the market size, such as integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical imaging systems, robotic, and mobile x-ray systems have made the technology more accessible for use in limited-resource communities around the world. For instance, in March 2021, Philips healthcare announced partnership with Lunit, a leading medical AI startup, with this collaboration Lunit's INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite will be incorporated into Philips diagnostic x-ray suite, to achieve better patient outcomes, improve the experience of patients and staff, and lower the cost of care.

The rising prevalence and awareness of chronic diseases like cancer, neurological conditions, orthopedics and cardiovascular diseases, which demands the adoption of x-ray systems for diagnosis are expected to expand the market during forecast period. Furthermore, the growing adoption of Digital Radiography (DR) is expected to boost the market growth as DR systems produces, high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation.

The market's prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as acquisition, funding, and product development in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity. For instance, in November 2020, GE healthcare announced the first AI algorithms set in a mobile x-ray device for automated measurements, case prioritization and quality control.

X-ray Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global x-ray systems market report on the basis of modality, technology, mobility, end use, region:

X-ray Systems Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Radiography

Fluoroscopy

Mammography

X-ray Systems Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Digital radiography

Computed radiography

X-ray Systems Mobility Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Stationary

Mobile

X-ray Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic imaging centres

X-ray Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of X-ray Systems Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems

Shimadzu Corporation

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Carestream

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hologic, Inc

New Medical Imaging

AGFA

