World Oral Health Day 2026: FDI urges governments to turn UN oral health commitments into action

Landmark UN political declaration recognizes oral health as essential to tackling noncommunicable diseases

GENEVA, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On World Oral Health Day (WOHD), FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) is urging governments to translate the oral health commitments recognized in the 2025 United Nations Political Declaration on Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) and Mental Health into concrete action.

Adopted on 15 December 2025, the Declaration marks a significant turning point for global oral health policy. Oral diseases affect nearly 3.7 billion people worldwide, almost half of the global population, yet they have historically received limited attention in global health strategies. Their inclusion in the NCD agenda reflects more than a decade of sustained advocacy by the global oral health community, including FDI and its partners.

Governments must now translate this political commitment into national policies, sustainable financing and integrated health programmes that strengthen prevention and expand access to essential oral healthcare—particularly for populations facing the greatest barriers to care.

WOHD provides a global platform to mobilize policymakers, health professionals, civil society and communities to advance action on oral health. Celebrated each year on 20 March, the campaign highlights the critical role oral health plays in overall health, well-being and quality of life.

This year also marks the final chapter of FDI's three-year global campaign, "A Happy Mouth is...". The 2026 theme, "A Happy Mouth Is… A Happy Life," underscores the importance of oral health at every stage of life.

"From pregnancy, early childhood to older age, a healthy mouth supports people's ability to eat, speak, connect and live with dignity and confidence," said Dr Anna Lella, Chair of the World Oral Health Day Working Group. "Yet oral diseases remain among the most common health conditions worldwide, even though they are largely preventable."

Oral diseases share many of the same modifiable risk factors as other NCDs—including tobacco use, harmful alcohol consumption and unhealthy diets high in sugar—making their integration into national NCD prevention strategies both practical and essential.

"The UN Political Declaration changed the policy landscape for oral health," said Assist. Prof. Dr Nikolai Sharkov, FDI President. "Policymakers and governments must now integrate oral health into universal health coverage efforts and national NCD strategies, while investing in prevention. Strong collaboration across sectors and stakeholders will be essential to reduce inequalities in access to care."

Achieving meaningful progress will depend on strong cross-sector partnerships, including the support of partners such as Haleon, Smile Train, Solventum and Dentsply Sirona, who help advance global initiatives like World Oral Health Day.

"While global recognition is a significant step forward, partnerships are what allow real impact to scale. By working with organisations like the FDI and its global network of National Dental Associations, we're able to turn global momentum into meaningful action at a local level to deliver better everyday health - bringing initiatives like World Oral Health Day to life in communities around the world," said Jayant Singh, Global Head of Oral Health at Haleon.

"Everyone has a role to play in advancing oral health. When we join forces across sectors, we can expand access to life-changing cleft care for those who need it most," said Dr Mónica Domínguez, Director of Global Oral Health Programs at Smile Train.

Today's global moment of awareness is a reminder that the real challenge now is to sustain political momentum and turn this recognition into measurable progress for people and communities worldwide.

"Oral health is essential to overall well-being and quality of life. Real progress depends on collaboration, and when private, nonprofit, and public health sectors unite, we can strengthen prevention, expand access to care, and improve outcomes for people everywhere," said Karim Mansour, President Dental Solutions at Solventum.

The goal is clear: to eliminate disparities so that by 2030 oral health is recognized as a right accessible to all.

Pictures are available at AP

Media contact

Francesca Nava, FDI Campaign and Social Media Manager

Email: fnava@fdiworlddental.org

About World Oral Health Day

Celebrated annually on 20 March, World Oral Health Day (WOHD) was launched by FDI World Dental Federation to raise global awareness on the prevention and control of oral diseases. www.worldoralhealthday.org; #WOHD26 #HappyMouth ; @worldoralhealthday; @Toothiebeaver