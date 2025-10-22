World-Famous Chefs to Crown the Next Global Gastronomy Star at the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition Grand Finale

The culmination of the sixth edition of this global initiative follows two years of intense challenges across 55 countries and 15 regions, bringing together the world's most promising young chefs. The winner will be the talent who not only demonstrates exceptional skill, but who also embodies the Academy's mission to shape the future of gastronomy through creativity, passion and purpose.

This year's S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy competition theme is 'Bring Your Future to the Table'. It challenges young chefs to not only showcase their skills, but also to define their unique voice, articulate their vision for a better gastronomic world and express their personal identity through their food. This year's Grand Finale represents a pivotal moment for the next generation of chefs to offer innovative solutions that will redefine hospitality and the landscape of global cuisine as we know it.

A Grand Jury of seven culinary legends - Christophe Bacquié, Jeremy Chan, Antonia Klugmann, Niki Nakayama, Elena Reygadas, Julien Royer and Mitsuharu Tsumura – will come together in Milan to identify these rising stars.

Revered French chef Bacquié, of two-Michelin-star Le Table des Amis, explains: "When you're asked to cook from your soul, to translate your deepest beliefs and values onto a plate as these young chefs are being encouraged to do by S.Pellegrino, that's when the true magic happens. It's no longer just a competition; it's a culinary confession, a dialogue with the world about who they are and what they stand for."

This sentiment is echoed by Nakayama of Michelin-starred n/naka in Los Angeles, who adds: "A competition like this highlights the importance and value of personal belief. It isn't just about skill; it's about authenticity. It's where the art of cooking transcends technique and becomes a powerful form of storytelling and that, for me, is the highest form of culinary expression."

The Grand Jury will evaluate the 15 finalists on creativity, technical ability and how deeply their dishes reflect their personal vision for the future of gastronomy.

Tsumura, whose restaurant Maido in Lima is the best in the world according to The World's 50 Best Restaurants says: "It's about igniting curiosity, pushing boundaries and celebrating passion. But it's the true story of the ingredients, the culture, the intention that truly resonates. When these elements harmonise, they create a dish that doesn't just taste good; it connects with you on a deeper level. This connection is paramount; it's how we move beyond to create memorable experiences and truly meaningful gastronomy."

The jurors also highlight the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy's pivotal role in redefining the future of the restaurant industry. Among them, Chan, co-founder of London's trailblazing two-Michelin-star restaurant Ikoyi, says: "The future of our industry isn't in maintaining the status quo; it's in the hands of these young chefs. They're the ones pushing boundaries, not just with flavours and techniques, but with values like sustainability, ethical sourcing and inclusivity. It's exciting to have an opportunity to champion this."

From his celebrated three-Michelin-starred Odette in Singapore, Royer is a culinary innovator who consistently pushes the boundaries of modern French gastronomy, proving that tradition can be honoured while embracing new ideas and global influences: "I believe that tradition and innovation can coexist. French cuisine has such deep roots, and my goal has always been to honour that heritage while understanding where and who we're cooking for today. As an industry, we have a responsibility to create an environment that supports and inspires young chefs to grow, and the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition is a wonderful platform for that."

Mentorship is central to the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, directly contributing to the development of future culinary leaders. Klugmann, of Michelin-starred L'Argine in Gorizia, Italy, a former mentor now Grand Juror, describes this opportunity as "the heartbeat of our industry's future. It's where experience meets ambition, where the lessons of a lifetime are passed down to shape the next generation. Without it, we'd be stagnant. With it, we empower young chefs to innovate, to lead, and to craft a culinary world that's bolder, more responsible, and truly exceptional for decades to come. By providing such an opportunity to these young chefs, S.Pellegrino is standing hand in hand, helping to power the future of the industry."

Reygadas, chef-owner of Michelin-starred Rosetta in Mexico City and founder of the Elena Reygadas Scholarship, aimed at promoting equal opportunities, fostering women's leadership and supporting the next generation of talent, underscores S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy's commitment to inclusivity and its mission to foster the future of gastronomy. "That is what really resonates with me with the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, and why I've wanted to be involved over the years. Its value lies in how it works to identify the world's best young chefs, celebrating diverse voices and perspectives within gastronomy" she says.

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition is a global platform where the culinary leaders of today empower the innovators of tomorrow to shape the future of gastronomy. The winner will be crowned at a gala dinner at the Grand Finale on Wednesday, 29 October, alongside the presentation of the S.Pellegrino Social Responsibility Award, the Acqua Panna Connection in Gastronomy Award and the Fine Dining Lovers Food for Thought Award.

To find out more about how S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is empowering the next generation of culinary talent, visit: https://www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com/

About S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy

Gastronomy has the potential to transform society, shaping a more inclusive, sustainable future, but it requires talent. That's why S.Pellegrino has created S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, a platform to attract, connect and nurture the next generation of culinary talents, empowering them through education, mentoring and experience opportunities, as well as through the renowned global competition.

The Academy opens its doors to members from over 70 different countries, ensuring that talent is not constrained by geography, ethnicity or gender. This is a place where passionate young chefs interact with the most influential players in global gastronomy, and where together they cultivate an inspiring culinary community.

To discover more please visit: https://www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com/

About S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino, Acqua Panna and Sanpellegrino Italian Sparkling Drinks are international trademarks of Sanpellegrino S.p.A., which is based in Milan, Italy. Distributed in over 150 countries through branches and distributors on all five continents, these products represent quality, excellence by virtue of their origins and perfectly interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of pleasure, health and well-being. Sanpellegrino, with its iconic products and a history of over 120 years is the leading company in Italy in the non-alcoholic beverage sector, offering a wide range of mineral waters, aperitifs, and soft drinks.

Sanpellegrino has always been committed to enhancing this primary good for the planet and works responsibly and passionately to ensure that this resource has a secure future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2801755/SPYCA_Grand_Jury.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1341607/5571471/SPYCA_Logo.jpg