The Search for the Next Generation of Culinary Talent Begins as the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition Launches Its Seventh Edition

MILAN, Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- S.Pellegrino announces the launch of the seventh edition of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition the global initiative designed to identify and support the most promising young chefs under 30. Open to applicants worldwide for four months, the Competition once again invites emerging culinary talent from across the globe to step onto an international stage and help shape the future of gastronomy.

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy is more than a culinary contest. It is a platform dedicated to discovering talent, fostering creativity, and supporting young chefs as they develop their own culinary voice. Through mentoring and access to influential figures in gastronomy, the Academy offers a transformative opportunity to accelerate professional journeys and gain international visibility.

The Competition brings together chefs from all over the world, who are divided into 15 regions and selected by ALMA, the International School of Italian Culinary Arts. Shortlisted chefs then compete in 15 Regional Finals, with regional winners advancing to the Grand Finale. Throughout the Competition, chefs are assessed on three key elements: technical skill, creativity, and personal belief.

As an additional benefit of being part of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy, this edition also introduces a new mentorship initiative, reinforcing the Academy's long-term commitment to supporting chefs beyond the competition itself. As part of this initiative, Ardy Ferguson, Global Winner of the 2024–25 edition, will take part in a dedicated mentorship experience, spending three weeks working alongside two internationally renowned chefs who served on the jury in the previous edition of the Competition: Julien Royer and Jeremy Chan. This mentorship is designed to offer meaningful guidance and professional exchange, while serving as an added source of inspiration for young chefs considering applying.

Reflecting on his experience, Ardy Ferguson, Winner of the 2024–25 edition, said:"The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy has been an unforgettable experience and has provided me with opportunities in ways I couldn't have imagined. Being able to continue learning with chefs I admire so much is incredible, and it allows me to keep pushing my craft and building on everything the Academy offers as I continue to grow as a Chef."

Julien Royer, founder and chef of Odette, Singapore, added: "The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy offers young chefs an extraordinary opportunity to test themselves on a global stage. The journey to the Grand Finale is intense and demanding, but it's also incredibly rewarding, pushing chefs to refine their skills, clarify their vision, and grow both professionally and personally. The Academy creates an environment where talent is challenged, supported, and given the space to truly evolve."

Jeremy Chan, founder and chef of Ikoyi, London, commented: "What makes the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy special is its focus on individuality and belief. Cooking at the highest level requires conviction as much as skill, and this competition gives young chefs the space and confidence to develop their own voice. Being able to support that process, and to engage with chefs at such a formative moment in their careers, is incredibly rewarding."

Applications for the seventh edition of the Competition are open to chefs under 30 years of age from 16th February until 9th June 2026, via the official application platform. Candidates are invited to submit a signature dish that reflects their personal belief, technical skill, and creativity.

As in previous editions, the initial selection phase will shortlist candidates to progress to the 15 Regional Finals, taking place across multiple regions worldwide. Regional winners will then advance to the Grand Finale, where they will present their dishes to an esteemed Grand Jury of internationally recognised chefs. Alongside competing for the main title, participants will also be eligible for three collateral awards celebrating social responsibility, connection to culinary heritage, and the expression of personal belief through food.

