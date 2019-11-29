World-Class Modular Rugged Phone Pioneer Doogee Released the New Generation Modular Phone - S95 Pro

We already know about the Doogee MIX 4 true bezel-less, the budget-friendly Doogee X10 smartphone and DoogeeBL12000 the biggest battery smartphone.

The Doogee S95Pro makes the modular rugged phone, which is equipped with so many first class thing. Here are the specs.

Helio P90, 8GB + 128GB UFS 2.0 Waterdrop modular rugged-smartphone. Variety of modules, waterproof, dustproof, drop proof. 48MP AI triple Sony camera, Wide angle, Super Depth

Superb quality music, enjoy good time together

The 6W module packs dual 27mm speakers. And it's integrated with an independent large battery that lasts 10 hours of playback. The latest generation of HiFi speaker module uses soft touch material. Economic design provides comfortable grip feeling.

5150mAh battery capacity, long lasting experience

Beneath the simple and charming design, the 5150mAh and the power-saving frequency conversion system work together to allocate the power intelligently. Make the most fun out the smartphone.

Long lasting 5150mAh Battery. Power-saving frequency conversion, decent performance with low power consumption. Turbo fast charging technology, 24W turbo quick charging

Extra 3500mAh power module + Turbo quick charge

The 3500mAh module offers another 80% power with 10W turbo quick charge technology. No worries any more.

Charged up the phone with a single touch

A phone conference arrived as you just landed. Take out the magnetic battery module and it's automatically attached to the phone. Once the meeting's over, you're ready to go. Enjoy the worry-free life and convenience with the simple method of charging.

3500mAh additional power 10W quick charge Charge independently

Mediatek P90 + 8GB RAM, Hardcore underneath

Mediatek P90 pair with 8GB RAM to release the unprecedented potential of the SoC. Faster gaming experience and less loading time.

DOOGEE S95Pro will come to market soon, to get more news please visit: www.doogee.cc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1036721/Doogee_S95_Pro.jpg

