MWC 2026 Preview | DOOGEE AI Redefines Exploration: A Full-Scenario Ecosystem

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As MWC 2026 approaches, DOOGEE heads to Barcelona with its new theme: "DOOGEE AI, Explore to More." We invite you to experience our newest flagship devices. Moving beyond just phones, we will showcase a complete device ecosystem, spanning professional rugged phones, outdoor wearables, and smart tablets.

1. "Visible" AI & Smart Audio

Star-products of Doogee MWC26

Traditional AI feels cold. DOOGEE brings it to life with the AI Concept Phone.

  • AI Phone: A visible digital friend on your screen that shows "emotions" based on battery life. Simply "feed" it a document to analyze it instantly, or use the Smart Key for real-time translation.
  • AI Camera Headphone: Capture your hike without holding a phone. Featuring an 8MP Camera and 2K HD Recording, it offers a hands-free POV. With EIS stabilization, 32GB storage, and Wi-Fi 6, you can record and transfer videos instantly. The Air Conduction design ensures open-ear safety.

2. Wearables for Every Need

DOOGEE introduces smart wearables to solve specific outdoor problems:

  • For Runners: The BoneBeat Run Digital ends battery anxiety with a unique LED Power Display. The BoneBeat Swim Ray features a Dynamic Sport Light for night safety and an IP68 waterproof design for swimming.
  • For Kids: The Anyscene Series (4G) gives parents peace of mind with HD Video Calls, Real-time GPS, and an IP68 waterproof build.
  • For Pro Athletes: The Anymoving M1 Pro locks your track using 6 Satellite Systems and offers a 15-Day Battery. The Anywise W1 Pro provides Dual-band GPS and Offline Maps on a 1.43" AMOLED display.

3. Rugged & Urban Phones

  • S300 Plus Thermal: A pro tool with HD Thermal Imaging, Night Vision, and POC Intercom.
  • V Max 2 Pro: The "Battery King" houses a massive 22,000mAh Battery, a Visual Charging Screen, and POC Intercom.
  • Fire 7 Ultra: Keeps you connected off-grid with a built-in Bluetooth Walkie-Talkie.
  • B10 Pro: Blends elegant styling with IP68/IP69K toughness, featuring a 120Hz display and a Silicon-Carbon Battery for business travelers.

4. Tablets: From Office to Tent

  • Tab E3 Max (14"): A portable cinema with a 2.1K Display and 13,500mAh Battery.
  • Tab G6 Max (13.4"): Runs Android 16, turning any place into a mobile office.

Experience it firsthand at MWC 2026!

Date: March 2 – 5, 2026
Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
Hall: 7 | Booth: 7C58

