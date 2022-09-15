World-class level of security and sustainability: Creating synergy between VIVOTEK's total smart IP surveillance solution and USGBC LEED Gold-certified DET Plant 7

TAIPEI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Delta Electronics (Thailand) PCL. new Plant 7 in Wellgrow Industrial Estate, Chachoengsao received the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold certification in the New Construction category from the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). The certifications categories include Sustainable Sites, Energy & Atmosphere, Materials and Resources, Indoor Environmental Quality, Water Efficiency, Innovation in design, and Regional Priority Credit.

For this green building, VIVOTEK specifically designed a comprehensive and scalable smart Industrial IP surveillance solution including cameras, POE switches, and a video management system to ensure employee and customer safety with layered 24/7 TrendMicro cybersecurity protection.

Challenge

The new Delta Thailand Plant 7 green building is equipped with an advanced energy-efficient HVAC system, and building automation system and requires 24/7 security of the facility perimeter, resources, utilities, materials, infrastructures, and classified information to ensure employee and visitor safety. VIVOTEK team designed a total industrial surveillance system with comprehensive external and internal security to enhance employee and customer safety. This system includes security for the facility's perimeter including fences, lights, and gates, secure data privacy, and critical infrastructures. Last but not least, user privacy is protected in the entire surveillance system.

Solution

A Comprehensive Total Solution

VIVOTEK designed a total solution including IP cameras, NVRs, POE switches, and the VAST 2 VMS. The system has over 178 units of smart IP surveillance cameras including 5MP IB9387-HT Indoor/Outdoor Varifocal Bullet cameras, 5MP FD9187-HT Indoor Varifocal Fixed Dome cameras, 5MP FE9380-HV Indoor/Outdoor 360° Fisheyes. In addition, the system has POE switches, Outdoor POE cabinet switches as well as the VAST 2 VMS. VIVOTEK VAST 2 IP video management software meets the real-world needs of DET 7 Plant by providing easy operation on multiple monitors with Matrix Video Wall software and a custom layout to accommodate both corridor and panorama orientations.

In cases of cybersecurity attacks, operators can execute rapid export of multi-channel videos from VIVOTEK cameras and NVRs substations. Cybersecurity attacks can be searched and replayed with the Event Search function and be set as triggers in the Alarm Management function. In addition, Smart Search II allows users to search for specific objects or person related videos. It also provides the option to draw a custom zone into focus in any critical area.

Utilizing automatic configuration wizards, VAST 2 can significantly reduce the time and cost of installing multiple camera surveillance systems. For efficient video management, VAST 2 also provides multi-layered, interactive 2.5D maps with sophisticated alarm management for full synergy in the Delta Plant 7 security management. Furthermore, VAST 2 is scalable for future add-on solutions including failover protection, IP Audio Network solution, TCP, and Data Magnet integration solutions.

Cybersecurity on the Edge

As digitalization advances, increased integration and convergence of Information Technology and Operational Technology makes assets vulnerable to cyber security incidents and attacks. VIVOTEK drives industry best practices in order to reduce security vulnerabilities in our products and solutions.

VIVOTEK collaborated with industry-leading cybersecurity software partner, TrendMicro, to provide network cameras with Trend Micro's anti-intrusion software. VIVOTEK's cybersecurity solution meets industry protocols and constantly provides solid shields to increase protection from various cyberattacks. VIVOTEK brings high-security protection and robust network surveillance to ensure a safer network environment for Delta Plant 7.

Resource Optimization

VIVOTEK Smart Stream III enables cameras to optimize quality for desired regions and automatically adjust encoding, maximizing bandwidth usage efficiency and lowering storage requirements while maintaining high image quality. It reduces bandwidth and storage consumption by up to 90% compared to H.264 and optimizes resources effectively.

Results

As a global ESG leader and green building advocate, the new Delta Thailand Plant 7 is not only a remarkably efficient green building, but it is secure as well. By choosing customized VIVOTEK's surveillance total solution, Delta Plant 7 achieves both security and sustainability at a world-class level.

With the brand spirit "Care - Concern for Others", VIVOTEK collaborates with Delta Thailand and successfully provides a thorough IP surveillance solution to Plant 7 to achieve the next level of sustainability that benefits all occupants.

CONTACT: Angel Hsiao, angel.hsiao@vivotek.com, +88682455282#5172

SOURCE VIVOTEK Inc.