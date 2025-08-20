VIVOTEK Wins HR Asia 2025 Best Companies to Work For

Recognized for Building a Future-Ready and Employee-Centric Workplace

TAIPEI, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 25th anniversary year, VIVOTEK (3454-TW), the global leading security solution provider, has been named one of the "2025 Best Companies to Work for in Asia" by the leading HR publication HR Asia, recognizing its long-term investment in talent development and efforts to create a happy, fulfilling workplace. The company earned high scores in areas such as "Sustainable Workplace," "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion," and "Group – THINK, FEEL, DO," reflecting strong employee recognition of its workplace environment and organizational culture. VIVOTEK is accelerating its AI strategy implementation, from incorporating AI into new security products to launching its headquarters' inaugural event "AI Innovation Day," aimed at driving organizational evolution and empowering employees to work smart.

Cross-Disciplinary AI Collaboration for Social Safety

"VIVOTEK is committed to delivering the most trusted smart security solutions by integrating edge AI cameras, VAST Security Station (VSS), and the VORTEX cloud service to enhance user safety. Cross-disciplinary AI talent is key to maintaining resilience and competitiveness in global markets. We are honored to receive the '2025 Best Companies to Work for in Asia' award. This recognition strengthens our resolve to uphold our core value of employee care, deliver on our commitment to well-being, foster AI innovation with our partners, and build a safer future together," said Alex Liao, President of VIVOTEK.

Unleashing AI Potential – "AI Innovation Day" Sparks a Culture of Innovation

To boost corporate competitiveness, VIVOTEK offers a range of AI learning resources and training, covering skills such as AI-powered presentations and data analysis. This year, the company's headquarters will host its first-ever "AI Innovation Day," offering rewards to encourage employees to use AI to optimize workflows and showcase innovative applications, driving an enterprise-wide smart transformation. The company also offers competitive compensation, including annual performance-based raises. Employees at the headquarters enjoy fully paid "Golden Week" leave to promote work-life balance. VIVOTEK is also dedicated to building a fair and transparent workplace culture through regular town halls and GM-led forums, which strengthen communication between staff and leadership while enhancing organizational agility and cohesion.

Leading Across the Board – VIVOTEK Recognized Among Top Employers

The "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" award is a premier employer recognition across the Asia-Pacific region, spanning 13 countries or territories. This year, 360 companies in Taiwan participated in the selection process. Winners are determined through a combination of anonymous employee surveys and a review of HR strategies, assessed by a panel of experts from various fields. The evaluation focuses on three key pillars: Core (company values), Self (employee perceptions), and Group (team performance). The award honors companies that excel in employee experience and people-first practices. VIVOTEK scored above market averages across all key indicators and was honored with this prestigious award based on outstanding evaluation results.

