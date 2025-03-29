Last performance before closure set for 19 April 2025

DUBAI, UAE, March 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Emaar gears up for the planned renovation of Dubai Fountain, the date for its final show before the refurbishment has been revealed. The iconic fountain, located in the heart of Downtown Dubai, will perform its last show on 19th April 2025, before temporarily closing for a comprehensive restoration aimed at ensuring its continued brilliance.

With Renovation Approaching, Final Dubai Fountain Show Date Unveiled

Since its inception, Dubai Fountain has emerged as a defining symbol of Dubai's creative prowess, drawing millions of visitors from around the world with its stunning synchronised performances of water, light, and music. The upcoming renovation will preserve the fountain's spectacular displays, ensuring it continues to mesmerise and inspire visitors for years to come.

Mr. Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "Dubai Fountain stands as a reflection of Dubai's bold vision and its ability to captivate and inspire on a global scale. This restoration underscores our commitment to maintaining its legacy as a beacon of creativity and excellence. We look forward to welcoming guests back to experience the fountain in all its renewed splendour."

While Dubai Fountain undergoes its scheduled maintenance, visitors can continue to immerse themselves in the vibrant experiences of Downtown Dubai. From world-class shopping and dining at Dubai Mall to awe-inspiring views of Burj Khalifa, the area remains a dynamic hub for both tourists and residents alike.

Emaar looks forward to reopening Dubai Fountain later this year, ensuring it remains a cherished landmark and a source of inspiration for guests from across the globe.

About Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, is a global property developer and provider of premium lifestyles, with a significant presence in the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia. One of the world's largest real estate companies, Emaar has a land bank of ~1.7 billion sq. ft. in the UAE and key international markets.

With a proven track-record in delivery, Emaar has delivered over 118,400 residential units in Dubai and other global markets since 2002. Emaar has strong recurring revenue-generating assets with approx. 1.4 million sq. mtr. of leasing revenue-generating assets and 38 hotels and resorts with around 9,200 keys (includes owned as well as managed hotels). Today, 34 percent of Emaar's revenue is from its shopping malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, commercial leasing, and international businesses.

Burj Khalifa, a global icon, Dubai Mall, the world's most-visited retail and lifestyle destination, and Dubai Fountain, the world's largest performing fountain, are among Emaar's trophy destinations.

