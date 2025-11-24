Emaar's NYE Celebration to Run from 31 December to 7 January on a Stage Like Never Before

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This New Year's Eve, Emaar will set a new global benchmark for celebration as Downtown Dubai transforms into a stage of unprecedented scale and imagination. For the first time, the festivities will extend beyond a single night, running from 31 December through 7 January, offering residents and visitors an extended opportunity to experience the magic and energy of the season.

My Dubai In New Year Eve

The show will unfold across multiple iconic locations, from the Burj Khalifa lake and Dubai Mall promenade to the Burj Khalifa façade and the skies above. Guests can look forward to live performances, dynamic moving platforms, aerial displays, immersive projections, and a breathtaking fireworks and laser show, all seamlessly choreographed to create a fully cinematic, multi-sensory experience visible from every direction.

Burj Park will once again serve as one of the most desirable vantage points in the city, providing a dedicated, ticketed environment with direct views of the world's most famous countdown. Designed for comfort and ease of access, the park offers a well-managed setting away from the main crowds, making it an ideal choice for families and visitors seeking an elevated celebration with uninterrupted sightlines of the Burj Khalifa's iconic display.

This year's Burj Park experience is enhanced through a special collaboration with Frontstage, a group company of Red Chilies Entertainment founded by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Ticket holders can expect high-energy performances infused with Bollywood-inspired elements, adding a new cinematic layer exclusive to this location. Additional attractions include live family entertainment, children's activities, food trucks and curated dining options, ensuring a complete evening experience for guests of all ages.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "This New Year's Eve, Dubai will transform into a stage of extraordinary wonder. We are creating a celebration that reflects the spirit, creativity and ambition of our city, a moment the world will witness and remember."

Adding to the spectacle, a grand parade featuring larger-than-life floats, performers and artistic puppetry will move through Downtown Dubai, celebrating the city's vibrant culture and visionary spirit.

Burj Park tickets are now on sale via the official website. Adult tickets are priced at AED 950 (+VAT), children aged 5–12 at AED 550 (+VAT). Entry is free for children under 5, though a ticket is still required to receive an access badge. All tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee entry.

This New Year's Eve, Emaar invites the world to gather in Downtown Dubai and be part of a historic celebration that redefines what is possible.

Tickets and details: https://mydubainewyear.emaar.com/en/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830735/Emaar.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1955121/5639352/Emaar_Logo.jpg