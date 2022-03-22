With More Than 650 Showrooms Across the Region, Jazeera Paints Doubled Down and Opened 25 More Showrooms in Various Regions

"As a leading company in the Middle East, in addition to being a Saudi company, it is our responsibility to ensure that our clients are served, in all regions across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with broad paint options for their homes and with a quality befitting the Saudi citizen," Mr. Abdullah Al-Romaih, the CEO of Jazeera Paints, comments.

Mr. Al-Romaih confirms his words by opening and renewing (11) other showrooms in various cities and governorates of the Kingdom during the past couple of months, including one in Al-Shamli in Hail region, two showrooms in the holy city of Makkah, one in the Al-Maqam neighborhood and the second in the Northern Aziziyah neighborhood, another one in the Mahdia district in Riyadh, in Al-Atula in Al-Baha region, in the Shuran neighborhood in Madina, and an finally another showroom in the Al-Marjan neighborhood in Jeddah. Not to mention that (14) showrooms were opened during the last quarter of 2021.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the GCC and MENA region, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints. Since the founding of the company, its production capacity has grown to 400,000 tonnes annually.

Follow us on https://twitter.com/JPaintsGlobal.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1771364/Jazeera_Paints.jpg

SOURCE Jazeera Paints