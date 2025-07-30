With 5.9%, Ballistic Protection Market to reach USD 23.69 billion by 2031 | Experiences Growth in Business Aviation Sector | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global ballistic protection market is observing healthy growth owing to the demand from rising global military expenditure across different regions.

The ballistic protection market is expected to reach USD 16.27 billion in 2024 and reach USD 23.69 billion by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.9% from 2025 to 2031. Geopolitical tensions and rising defense budgets remain the main factors in ballistic protection market demand.

Nations prioritize the modernization of their armed forces, investing heavily in advanced protective systems for personnel, vehicles, and infrastructure. This trend is particularly pronounced in North America, which leads the largest market share due to its high defense spending, technological leadership, and ongoing military engagements. Simultaneously, Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by increased military expenditures in China, India, and Southeast Asia and heightened security concerns stemming from regional disputes and terrorism.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. Rising geopolitical tensions, increased defense budgets, and a growing demand for advanced, lightweight protective solutions across military, law enforcement, and civilian sectors drive the growth.

Overview of Ballistic Protection Market Report Findings

Growing Demand from Law Enforcement and Homeland Security: Heightened concerns over terrorism, violent crimes, and civil unrest are compelling law enforcement agencies and homeland security departments to prioritize the acquisition of advanced ballistic protection. Police forces, special operations units, and border security agencies are increasingly equipping personnel with state-of-the-art ballistic vests, helmets, shields, and armored vehicles. The need to safeguard critical infrastructure and respond effectively to active shooter incidents or terrorist attacks has led to increased government funding for public safety initiatives.

Homeland security agencies also invest in protective solutions for border patrols and critical asset protection. This trend is especially pronounced in North America and Europe , where public safety remains a top priority. The ongoing threat landscape ensures that demand for ballistic protection in law enforcement and homeland security will remain robust, supporting sustained market expansion. Increasing Military Expenditure Worldwide: The growing military expenditure across different countries is another major factor pushing the market growth and is likely to generate new opportunities for market vendors in the coming years. For instance, below are mentioned the military spending of top 5 military spending countries worldwide: (USD Million) 2021 2022 2023 2024 United States 806,230.2 860,692.2 916,014.7 9,68,381.6 China 285,930.5 291,958.4 296,438.6 3,17,561.0 Russia 65,907.7 102,366.6 109,454.4 1,50,534.0 India 76,348.5 79,976.8 83,574.6 83,623.1 Saudi Arabia 63,194.7 70,920.0 75,813.3 78,953.6 Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific , respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Ballistic Protection Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the ballistic protection market is segmented into personal protection equipment, cockpit ballistic protection, ballistic door, ballistic floors, engine protection, hull and body, and others. The personal protection equipment segment held the largest market share in 2024.

The market is segmented by material type into bulletproof glass, composites, ceramics, metals and alloys, fabric, and others. The composites segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

The market is segmented by application into homeland security, military, and commercial. The military segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By platform, the market is segmented into airborne, marine, and land. The land segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

By technology, the market is segmented into soft armor and hard armor. The hard armor segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the ballistic protection market are BAE Systems; Honeywell International Inc; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Rheinmetall AG; Saab AB; Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.; Avon Protection plc; TenCate Advanced Armor; Teijin Limited; Morgan Advanced Materials plc; 3M Company; Gentex Corporation; Survitec Group Limited; and ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC among others.

Company; Gentex Corporation; Survitec Group Limited; and ArmorWorks Enterprises, LLC among others. Trending Topics: Body armor market, Ballistic vests, Lightweight bulletproof vest, Tactical plate carrier, Ballistic helmets, Ballistic shields, Vehicle ballistic protection, Armored vehicle protection systems, Ballistic panels, etc.

Global Headlines on Ballistic Protection Market

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. launched Kevlar EXO, a next-generation aramid fiber that offers enhanced protection, lightness, and flexibility.

Iten Defense LLC, a U.S.-based advanced composite armor manufacturer, acquired Transparent Armor Solutions.

Craig International Ballistics, an Australian company, secured a multimillion-dollar contract to provide ballistic protection for the first three of Australia's Hunter-class frigates.

Conclusion

The global ballistic protection market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Personal protection equipment, including body armor, helmets, and shields, remains dominant, reflecting widespread adoption among military and law enforcement agencies.

However, vehicle protection equipment is the fastest-growing segment, propelled by increased procurement of armored vehicles and the need to safeguard personnel against improvised explosive devices (IEDs), anti-tank weaponry, and ballistic threats. Among materials, composites and aramid fibers are most prevalent, while advanced ceramics and composites register the highest growth rates due to their superior strength-to-weight ratios and multi-hit capabilities. Military applications continue to account for the largest market share. Still, homeland security and civilian/commercial uses are expanding rapidly, fueled by rising concerns over terrorism, violent crime, and personal safety.

Industry leaders such as BAE Systems, Honeywell, DuPont, Rheinmetall, and Saab maintain their positions through strategic partnerships, continuous R&D, and a focus on integrated solutions. At the same time, smaller, agile firms are carving out niches with rapid prototyping, customer-centric design, and collaborations with academic institutions to explore next-generation materials.

