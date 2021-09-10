Wiseasy Partners with UnionPay International to Boost Digital Banking and QR Payment in Ghana and Nigeria

ACCRA, Ghana, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiseasy Group, a leading global digital banking and payment builder, jointly announced a collaborative partnership with UnionPay International (UPI) today, to accelerate digital banking and QR payment in Ghana and Nigeria in supporting the global digital transformation trend.

In response to the rapid changing of customer payment needs and the increasingly competitive global financial arena, the two entities collaboratively implement a comprehensive solution, bridging the gaps with their advanced core competencies. This solution provides a unified mobile payment standard and facilitates the management of financial institutions' mobile payment businesses. Rapid diffusion by Smartphones and QR open new prospects for the development of innovative payment methods and enable customers to carry out banking operations while on the move.

"Wiseasy Group is pleased to be part of this exciting collaboration with UPI to launch a secured, seamless and innovative solution that meets the new expectations of retailers and customers," stated Mr. Rachid Oulad Akdim, VP Group and President of Wiseasy France.

"We are honoured to partner with Wiseasy Group to further accelerate the brand reach in Ghana and Nigeria", said Mr. Luping Zhang, General Manager of UnionPay International Africa Branch. "UnionPay continues to offer high quality, cost-effective, innovative payment services through shared growth with our partners in the region".

Wiseasy Group is a leading global digital banking and payment builder, operating in 114 countries and regions worldwide, covering dozens of industries. The company aims to promote the innovation, development, and application of digital banking solutions and payment technology worldwide by offering smart fintech terminals and rich payment technology services that can reach wider demographics with more convenience.

With over 1.6 billion UnionPay cards issued in 70 countries and regions globally, UnionPay has expanded its acceptance network to 180 countries and regions in recent years. At present, UnionPay cards are widely accepted in Africa across all sectors, effectively meeting the diverse purchasing needs of UnionPay cardholders visiting and living on the continent. UnionPay cards are issued in over 10 African countries, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius. The Nilson Report (Issue 1154) shows that UnionPay ranks first among all card schemes in card issuance and transaction volume worldwide. UnionPay has launched various innovative payment products in Africa in response to the worldwide digital transformation and financial inclusion.

