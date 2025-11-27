UnionPay International and Worldpay Enable Express Pay and 3DS E-Commerce Solution

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay International (UPI) has announced an extension of its successful 10-year partnership with Worldpay®, a leader in payments technology and solutions. The new collaboration features UnionPay 3D Secure (3DS) and ExpressPay solutions, effectively expanding UnionPay card online acceptance globally, allowing UnionPay cardholders to transact in the US, UK, and Europe, and across various sectors including airlines, retail, hospitality, and more.

With the addition of ExpressPay, Worldpay is further streamlining the online checkout experience for UnionPay cardholders, providing frictionless transactions alongside enhanced security. Through this enhancement, UnionPay will be integrated as one of the global card networks among Worldpay's payment offerings to its clients.

Over the past ten years, Worldpay has been at the forefront of the payments ecosystem, with a strong global foothold and extensive Point-Of-Sale (POS) and e-commerce coverage.

"For over a decade, our partnership with UnionPay International has been driven by a shared commitment to enable a greater range of seamless and secure payment options," said Mr. Nabil Manji, Head of Fintech Growth and Financial Partnerships at Worldpay. "As we expand UnionPay acceptance, we're helping businesses grow by enabling shoppers to pay their way. With ExpressPay, UnionPay cardholders can enjoy faster online transactions, reducing checkout friction and boosting merchant conversion rates – all while maintaining top security."

"UPI is pleased to deepen its collaboration with Worldpay across both accepting and issuing," Mr. Larry Wang, CEO of UnionPay International said. "By combining our strengths, we can provide secure solutions like 3DS and ExpressPay for our mutual customers. Leveraging Worldpay's extensive global reach and diverse merchant base, we are unlocking more opportunities for UnionPay cardholders to pay the way they prefer."

About Union Pay International

UnionPay International is focused on the growth and support of UnionPay's global operations. In partnership with more than 2,600 institutions worldwide, UPI has enabled card acceptance in 183 countries and regions, and card issuance in 84. UPI not only offers high quality, cost effective and secure cross-border payment services to the world's largest cardholder base, but also delivers customized local services to a growing number of users and merchants around the world.

About Worldpay

Worldpay is an industry leading payments technology and solutions company with unique capabilities to power omni-commerce across the globe. Our processing solutions allow businesses of all sizes to take, make and manage payments in-person and online from anywhere in the world. Annually, we process over 50 billion transactions across 174 countries and 135 currencies. We help our customers become more efficient, more secure and more successful. To learn more, visit worldpay.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and or Facebook.