Wirex's new Whale app lets users earn rewards on Telegram

LONDON, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in the Web3 space, is excited to announce the launch of Whale, an innovative Telegram app designed to revolutionize the attention economy. With Whale, users can earn rewards, gain access to exclusive token deals, and achieve industry recognition through active engagement.

Vision for Whale

Wirex's new Whale app lets you earn rewards on Telegram

Whale is designed to transform attention into a valuable currency in the digital age. By aligning user incentives with educational and financial rewards, Whale aims to foster a vibrant, knowledgeable, and financially empowered community.

Growth of the Telegram Ecosystem

Telegram has become a pivotal platform for Web3 innovation, boasting robust privacy features, a user-friendly interface, and a highly active crypto-centric community. These attributes make it an ideal environment for decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain innovations. Whale leverages this ecosystem to offer users unparalleled opportunities to engage and earn in the decentralized web.

Earning and Progression with WXW

Whale users can earn WXW, the platform's native token, through various engaging methods such as inviting friends, participating in Tap-to-Learn activities, completing quests, and interacting with the app. Holdings of WXW lead to multiple airdrops from curated tokens, with higher balances yielding greater rewards. Users advance through levels represented by different types of whales, unlocking greater rewards and recognition within the crypto community.

Key Features

Tap-to-Learn: Earn rewards by learning about Web3, blockchain, and AI.

Earn rewards by learning about Web3, blockchain, and AI. Exclusive Airdrops: WXW holders receive curated token airdrops.

WXW holders receive curated token airdrops. Real-World Integration: Use cryptocurrency at over 80 million merchants globally via Wirex's card infrastructure.

Why Choose Whale by Wirex?

Developed by Wirex, a renowned Web3 company with over 6 million users worldwide, Whale is backed by expertise and trust. Wirex's extensive experience in digital finance and blockchain technology ensures Whale's reliability and innovation. The integration of Wirex's card infrastructure allows users to spend their cryptocurrency at over 80 million merchants globally, bridging the gap between digital and real-world economies.

"Our mission with Whale is to create a fair and engaging platform where user attention is genuinely valued," said Pavel Matveev, founder of Wirex. "By leveraging advanced anti-bot measures and fostering a vibrant community, Whale is set to lead the decentralized attention economy."

Join Whale at https://t.me/TheWhaleAppBot to transform ones digital interactions into real-world rewards.

Media Kit: Whale Media kit (notion.site)

Notes to editors:

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

| wirexapp.com |

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2460024/Whale_App_by_Wirex.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286023/4717498/Wirex_logo.jpg