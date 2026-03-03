Wirex launches Wirex Agents to enable AI-driven stablecoin cards and autonomous micropayments

LONDON, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a leading stablecoin card issuer and principal member of Visa and Mastercard serving 7+ million users globally, today announced Wirex Agents - a non-custodial infrastructure layer enabling AI agents to create stablecoin cards, open virtual accounts, and execute autonomous financial transactions directly onchain.

Wirex Agents is available now for developers and partners building agentic commerce, AI-native financial workflows, and programmable money movement.

AI is already managing workflows like subscription operations, payout routing, and cost settlement, but execution still often stops at the payment step. Wirex Agents closes that gap by enabling AI-driven transactions on stablecoin rails without requiring the agent to take custody of funds.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex, said: "We believe the next wave of financial innovation will not be driven by apps, but by autonomous systems. Wirex Agents provides the infrastructure AI needs to store value, issue cards, and transact globally, without custody risk and without friction. The agent economy requires real payment rails, not experimental tooling. With Wirex BaaS, we're delivering production-grade infrastructure designed for both humans and machines."

Built for machine-native transactions on Wirex BaaS

Wirex Agents is powered by Wirex BaaS, Wirex's non-custodial stablecoin payment layer designed for programmable finance and machine-native transactions. Through Wirex's regulated connectivity while preserving non-custodial architecture, AI agents can access:

Stablecoin-powered Visa cards

Stablecoin virtual bank accounts

Push-to-card payments

Cross-border transfers

Cashback-as-a-service infrastructure

This launch builds on payment rails Wirex already operates at scale, reflecting the operational maturity required for real-world settlement and card-linked money movement. Wirex's onchain payment volume exceeds $840M annualised, transparently trackable at: https://paymentscan.xyz/issuers/wirex

MCP server and reusable agent skills for developers

As part of the release, Wirex is launching two components designed to make financial execution practical inside modern agent workflows:

MCP server (Machine Commerce Protocol)

A server layer enabling AI systems to interact directly with Wirex payment rails for stablecoin card issuance, payouts, and treasury automation. Agent skills

Reusable payment capabilities that can be integrated across agent clients and frameworks, including Claude Code and other agent toolchains, so teams can add real execution without building proprietary payment infrastructure.

Technical documentation: https://docs.wirexapp.com/docs/agent-skills

What Wirex Agents enables

The agent economy represents a shift where AI systems manage subscriptions, settle compute costs, execute arbitrage, pay vendors, and run treasury operations autonomously.

Wirex Agents is designed to support those workflows through:

Non-custodial stablecoin infrastructure

Direct Visa payment rails

Global settlement via ACH, SEPA, FPS, SWIFT, and push-to-card

via 1:1 stablecoin conversion with zero spreads

Merchant acceptance at 80M+ locations

By combining card issuance, banking connectivity, and programmable payments, Wirex is positioning stablecoins as usable machine-native money, built for real-world commerce, not just onchain transfers.

Learn more: https://wirexapp.com/agents

Developers: https://www.wirexapp.com/developers

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere — instantly and effortlessly.

