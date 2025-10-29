Wirex Whitepaper Forecasts €1 Trillion Stablecoin Market as 'Agentic Payments' Emerge as Next Fintech Revolution

As MiCAR takes effect, AI-driven payments and euro stablecoins are reshaping how Europe moves money.

MILAN, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex , the global stablecoin payments platform and principal member of Visa and Mastercard, has released a new whitepaper on 'Status of Digital Payments: Italy and Europe under MiCAR', forecasting that euro-denominated stablecoins and agentic payments will reshape the continent's financial landscape under the EU's new MiCAR regulatory era.

The report outlines how stablecoin-native neobanks could emerge as the next generation of digital finance — combining the programmability of crypto with the trust of regulated payments.

"The world has moved from mobile banking to programmable money," said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "Stablecoins are not just a crypto use-case anymore — they're the backbone of a new financial stack where payments become intelligent, self-executing, and borderless."

Key Findings

€1 Trillion Stablecoin Market – Based on adoption rates and regulatory clarity, Wirex projects Europe could see 10–15× growth in stablecoin circulation this decade, driven by MiCAR-compliant euro tokens.

– Based on adoption rates and regulatory clarity, Wirex projects Europe could see 10–15× growth in stablecoin circulation this decade, driven by MiCAR-compliant euro tokens. 'Agentic Payments' on the rise – The paper introduces the concept of agentic payments: AI- and smart-contract-driven transactions that act autonomously on behalf of users — optimising spending, yield, and compliance in real time.

– The paper introduces the concept of agentic payments: AI- and smart-contract-driven transactions that act autonomously on behalf of users — optimising spending, yield, and compliance in real time. Shift from USD to EUR stablecoins – With 90–95% of global stablecoins still dollar-denominated, Wirex calls for coordinated EU incentives to promote EUR-backed tokens as a strategic priority for monetary sovereignty.

– With 90–95% of global stablecoins still dollar-denominated, Wirex calls for coordinated EU incentives to promote EUR-backed tokens as a strategic priority for monetary sovereignty. MiCAR as catalyst, not constraint – Far from limiting innovation, MiCAR's harmonised framework is already attracting fintechs to regulated hubs like Italy, where Wirex has established its European headquarters in Milan .

– Far from limiting innovation, MiCAR's harmonised framework is already attracting fintechs to regulated hubs like Italy, where Wirex has . Compliance as competitive edge – Wirex's own experience under MiCAR shows how 'regulation-by-design' can build trust and accelerate adoption, turning compliance into a growth strategy.

A New Generation of Stablecoin Neobanks

The report predicts the emergence of a new banking model — stablecoin-native challenger banks — that combine non-custodial wallets, on-chain settlement, and Visa-linked cards, allowing users to spend stablecoins directly with instant fiat conversion and embedded yield.

Wirex Co-Founder Dmitry Lazarichev commented: "The implementation of MiCAR marks the beginning of a new chapter for digital finance in Europe. It lays the foundation for innovation grounded in accountability, ensuring that progress in this sector benefits both the market and its participants."

This hybrid model, Wirex argues, will power 'Banking 3.0': programmable accounts capable of automated bill payments, yield allocation, and smart subscription management, all secured by blockchain rails.

Policy Outlook

The whitepaper recommends a coordinated EU effort to:

Harmonise MiCAR implementation across Member States;

Expand regulatory sandboxes for agentic and stablecoin-based payments;

Establish incentives for EUR-stablecoin adoption at merchant and scheme level; and

Ensure interoperability between the digital euro and private stablecoins.

"The next decade won't be defined by banks versus crypto, but by collaboration," said Alessandro Bruno-Bossio, Regional Managing Director Italy & Chief Customer Strategy & Retention Officer at Wirex. "Europe has a unique opportunity to lead in stablecoin innovation — turning regulatory clarity into global competitiveness."

"Italy is proving that compliance and innovation can thrive together," added Bruno-Bossio. "By embedding MiCAR principles into every product layer — from onboarding to payments — we're building a blueprint for how stablecoin-native banks can operate safely, transparently, and at scale across Europe."

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly.

As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management.

Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

