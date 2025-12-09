Wirex, Morpho, and Gauntlet Bring Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Yield to Businesses of All Sizes

In an industry first, Wirex Business Accounts get one-click access to sustainable on-chain yield through Gauntlet vaults on Morpho.

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the global leader in non-custodial stablecoin payments infrastructure, today announced the launch of its new stablecoin yield offering, enabled through strategic collaborations with Morpho and Gauntlet. Wirex Business Accounts now have one-click access to institutional-grade stablecoin yield, bringing yield traditionally reserved for advanced crypto users and sophisticated institutions directly to businesses of all sizes and, soon, to Wirex BaaS partners worldwide.

As the first phase of the rollout, Wirex Business clients can now get up to 6% APR on USD and EUR stablecoin balances, powered by Morpho's next-generation lending platform and Gauntlet's industry-leading risk management and yield optimization framework. This yield represents a leading market rate for stablecoin balances, offered with the simplicity and accessibility of the Wirex Business dashboard.

Funds held in Wirex Business Accounts will seamlessly move into Gauntlet's USDC Prime vault on Morpho's Base deployment, a conservative and highly liquid strategy designed to drive risk-adjusted returns.

Institutional-grade Stablecoin Yield to the Mass Market

Wirex is the first global payments company to integrate Gauntlet vaults on Morpho into a mainstream business product, offering stablecoin yield with:

Institutional-grade infrastructure and risk management

Immediate liquidity, no lockups, and non-custodial architecture

Simple UX designed for broad adoption

Spendable with Wirex Visa Card at 80 million merchants

Unlike complex Web3 yield strategies, Wirex abstracts all the complexity so that any business — from a startup to a global merchant — can access competitive yield on everyday stablecoin balances with one click.

This offering will soon extend to partners of its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, enabling fintechs, neobanks, challenger banks, and payment apps to embed institutional-grade yield directly into their own products.

A New Standard for Stablecoin Yield

The Wirex yield product is powered by leading players in the on-chain lending ecosystem:

Morpho — The Universal Lending Network ($10B+ in deposits)

Morpho provides the open, non-custodial lending infrastructure enabling Wirex clients to maintain full control of their assets with no lockups and instant liquidity. Wirex leverages Morpho's powerful infrastructure to safely allocate stablecoins across blue-chip lending markets at scale.

Gauntlet — Industry-Leading Risk Management & Yield Optimization

Gauntlet applies its institutional-grade modeling and monitoring to curate yield strategies with over $1.5B supplied, and its risk models have helped safeguard over $42B in assets across major ecosystems.

Gauntlet USDC Prime, the strategy used for Wirex's USD yield option, is built for low-risk, sustainable performance, targeting risk-adjusted yields. The yield is generated through exposure to blue-chip, high-liquidity lending markets with primarily ETH- and BTC-denominated collateral. USDC Prime minimizes insolvency risk and retains strong liquidity even during periods of market stress by allocating to markets with only the safest collateral, implementing robust due diligence processes, and 24/7 liquidity monitoring.

Together, Morpho and Gauntlet enable Wirex to offer institutional-grade yield in a mass-market product accessible to millions of users. With this launch, Wirex further solidifies its leadership among fintechs embracing on-chain financial infrastructure and opens the door for businesses to safely access stablecoin yields.

Expanding Soon to Wirex BaaS

Wirex confirmed plans to roll out the yield product to its BaaS partners, enabling challenger banks, corporate wallets, remittance apps, and global fintechs to embed secure, high-performance yield directly into their own offerings.

This marks a major milestone in Wirex's broader strategy to build the world's most complete stablecoin orchestration platform, combining global payments, on/off-ramp, banking rails, and now yield.

As part of this rollout, Wirex is also announcing Aave, the market-leading DeFi protocol, as one of its flagship yield partners, underscoring its commitment to safe, accessible, institutional-grade onchain yield for its users. Further updates will be shared in the coming weeks.

"We're bringing something to market that never existed before: institutional-grade yield packaged for everyday businesses. By partnering with Morpho and Gauntlet, we're able to combine security, liquidity, and high performance in a product that feels simple and familiar to the mass market." - Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex.

"We're happy to support Wirex pushing stablecoin adoption forward by integrating directly into Morpho's universal lending network. Through this first-of-its-kind integration, Morpho lets Wirex give business users a simple one-click way to earn by tapping transparent onchain lending demand, making stablecoin balances productive without adding complexity for users." - Paul Frambot, CEO and Co-founder of Morpho.

"Our mission is to drive adoption and understanding of the financial systems of the future, and bringing Gauntlet-curated yield to Wirex business users is an important step in that direction. This collaboration enables businesses of all sizes to access institutional-grade yield onchain with one click, simplifying DeFi adoption and broadening access." - Tarun Chitra, CEO and Co-founder of Gauntlet.

About Wirex

Wirex is a global leader in digital money management, serving over 7 million users across more than 130 countries. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain by enabling seamless use of digital assets in everyday payments. Through its award-winning stablecoin infrastructure, Wirex empowers consumers, businesses, and partners to store, spend, and move money with unmatched flexibility and transparency.

About Morpho

Morpho is the universal lending network with $10B+ in deposits. Businesses can connect to Morpho's open infrastructure to power any lending or borrowing use case at scale, including embedded crypto-backed loans and custom yield solutions.

About Gauntlet

Gauntlet equips investors, builders, and token issuers with data-driven strategies to confidently allocate over $1.5 billion across onchain yield vaults for 50,000+ DeFi users. Leveraging over seven years of cryptoeconomic research and analysis, Gauntlet builds protocol and yield optimization strategies working with leaders across the crypto ecosystem, including Coinbase, Morpho, Uniswap, Arbitrum, and NEAR. Gauntlet's models have safeguarded over $42 billion in digital assets across the crypto ecosystem, driving capital efficiency and mitigating risk. To learn more, visit https://gauntlet.xyz.

