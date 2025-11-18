Wirex and Stellar Go Live with Dual-Stablecoin Visa Settlement in USDC and EURC for 7 Million+ Users

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in digital payments and principal member of Visa, has announced that dual-stablecoin settlement using USDC and EURC on the Stellar blockchain is now live, marking a major milestone in blockchain-powered finance.

This rollout, in partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation (SDF), enables on-chain settlement of card payments using USDC and EURC.

"Stablecoin-native settlement is no longer a concept — it's live, at scale, and delivering real value to users globally," said Pavel Matveev, Co-founder of Wirex. "By partnering with Stellar, we're offering our customers faster, cheaper, and more transparent alternatives to traditional banking rails — all while remaining fully integrated with Visa."

Wirex's principal membership with Visa allows it to fulfill its settlement obligations in USDC and EURC, without reliance on intermediary banks or legacy fiat systems.

"Visa is working with innovative partners like Wirex to explore new ways that stablecoins and blockchains can enhance the payment experience. Wirex's use of USDC and EURC on Stellar highlights how onchain settlement can bring more speed, transparency and programmability to digital payments," said Cuy Sheffield, VP, Head of Crypto at Visa.

"The future of finance is onchain which is why Wirex going live with dual-stablecoin settlement on Stellar is a major step forward for real-world stablecoin utility. The Stellar network was built for payments and is a leader for how stablecoins can be used at scale for compliant, cross-border payments," said Denelle Dixon, CEO & Executive Director at Stellar Development Foundation.

What this means for users and partners:

USDC and EURC settlements are now live and operational on the Stellar network

and operational on the Stellar network Card payment settlement made via Wirex is now settled in stablecoins directly on-chain with Visa

Users and business partners benefit from lower fees, faster processing, and 24/7 availability

Settlement infrastructure spans both USD and EUR, supporting global and regional use cases

This launch is powered by Wirex Pay, the company's on-chain stablecoin infrastructure that enables real-time card and banking payments directly from self-custody wallets. By combining the efficiency of blockchain, and the programmability of stablecoins, Wirex is redefining how modern financial services are delivered — borderless, instant, and built for the Web3 economy.

About Wirex

Wirex is a global digital payments platform bridging traditional and digital currencies. A principal member of Visa and a pioneer in crypto-enabled cards, Wirex serves over 7 million customers across 130 countries. The company is now spearheading the move to stablecoin-native financial infrastructure with real-time settlement, self-custodial wallets, and blockchain-powered banking experiences.

The Stellar Network

The Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services. It offers builders smart contracts functionality and a protocol optimized for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption. Financial institutions and innovators worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions of operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.

