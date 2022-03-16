Wirex Unveils New X-tras Programme, Revolutionising Crypto Rewards

Wirex was founded with the aim of allowing everyone to access the benefits of crypto, and have expanded their mission to include the DeFi market. The company has already made headlines for launching the world's first crypto enabled debit card, and currently serve over 4.5 million customers across the EEA, APAC, and as of this month, US regions.

X-tras will bring Savings Bonuses, Cryptoback™ Rewards and X-Accounts under one easy-to-use umbrella that allows users to customise their own reward levels. Wirex's native token, WXT, sits at the centre of this ecosystem where users will be rewarded for owning and staking WXT holdings within the Wirex app.

Offering three different reward tiers, X-tras will see an innovative and upgraded subscription model. Depending on the level of WXT staked, users will be able to earn up to 16% in Savings Bonuses and up to 8% in Cryptoback™ rewards on all purchases made with a Wirex card, in-store and online.

Additionally, they can receive up to 20% AER on selected X-Accounts, earning unparalleled interest back on crypto and fiat funds*. With over $80 million having already been deposited by users into X-Accounts, last week, the company expanded the accounts offered to include popular currencies such as AVAX, SHIB and USD, on top of existing X-Accounts in EUR, BTC and ETH.**

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder explained that "X-tras represents the next step forward when it comes to crypto and DeFi rewards. We continue to innovate at Wirex, and want both veteran crypto enthusiasts and those who are just getting started in the space to benefit from our features. We're on a mission to spearhead the crypto movement and X-tras represents a new, evolved way of doing this."

* Earnings apply to fiat converted to stablecoins. Subject to T&Cs.

** Features and functionality may vary per country. Full list of new countries and countries with new features can be found on the Wirex blog here.

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains

With over 4.5 million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple crypto transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 61 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licensing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex launched their own native utility token, WXT, and introduced the world's first crypto reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 2% back in WXT for every transaction they make.

To reflect the growth of the metaverse, throughout 2021, the company has expanded their product to enable mainstream access to DeFi. Starting with the launch of their popular X-Accounts feature, offering unprecedented levels of interest, Wirex has continued to add to their DeFi arsenal with the release of the non-custodial Wirex Wallet and a partnership with Nereus, a decentralised liquidity market.

Wirex is based in London, with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Dallas, Dublin and Atlanta. With over $5bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

