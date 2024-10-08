LONDON, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex Pay, a leading decentralized payment network incubated by Wirex, proudly announces the listing of WPAY, its governance token, on Gate.io. This marks a significant step in WPAY's journey, as it becomes available on its first exchange.

The token will officially be available for trading starting October 8, 2024 at 12:00 UTC, marking a major milestone in WPAY's evolution as it becomes accessible to a broader audience.

Wirex Pay to Launch WPAY on Gate.io, Kicking Off First in Series of Tier-1 Exchange Listings

WPAY is a core asset within the Wirex Pay ecosystem, designed to empower users through its decentralized network.

By holding WPAY, users gain access to various features and benefits, including:

Governance: WPAY holders can participate in decision-making processes by voting on critical proposals, ensuring the community's voice plays a central role in shaping the future of the Wirex Pay platform.

Staking Rewards: WPAY holders can stake their tokens to earn rewards, incentivizing engagement and promoting network growth.

Node Operations: WPAY enables users to operate network nodes, contributing to the overall security and functionality of the decentralized system.

Efficient Transactions: WPAY is designed for seamless, low-cost transactions, making it a key player in facilitating decentralized payments and financial services.

Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex Pay, stated: "This listing of WPAY on Gate.io represents a key achievement in our mission to democratize decentralized finance and enhance user engagement across the Wirex Pay platform. We are excited to provide our users with the opportunity to participate in governance and staking, ensuring they have a voice in the future of our ecosystem. This is a vital step towards creating a more inclusive financial landscape."

This is the first listing of WPAY on a major exchange, and Wirex Pay is in active discussions with additional Tier-1 exchanges, signaling even broader support for WPAY in the near future. This launch sets the stage for greater adoption of decentralized finance and payments across global markets.

About Wirex Pay

Wirex Pay is a pioneering modular payment chain, incubated by Wirex and powered by Polygon's advanced Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. This innovative platform seamlessly integrates traditional finance with blockchain, providing a decentralized, gasless, and on-chain payment infrastructure. Wirex Pay enables users to make instant, secure payments using a wide range of cryptocurrencies, all while maintaining full control over their assets.

wirexpaychain.com

