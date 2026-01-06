Wirex Launches TRON-Native Payment Infrastructure for Agentic Payments

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex , a global digital payments platform with stablecoin infrastructure expertise, today announced a strategic collaboration with TRON DAO to deliver a payment layer that enables instant, autonomous, and global on-chain value transfer natively on the TRON network. Built entirely on-chain, the new Wirex TRON payment infrastructure provides a foundation for agentic payments, where digital agents and applications can pay, earn, and transact autonomously.

Built entirely on-chain, the new Wirex TRON payment infrastructure provides a foundation for agentic payments, where digital agents and applications can pay, earn, and transact autonomously.

Through this collaboration, the two ecosystems are building a unified infrastructure that allows TRON users to spend and move digital assets in everyday life — from retail purchases to international transfers — while maintaining complete self-custody. The system leverages TRON's high-performance network to deliver fast settlement, near-zero fees, and seamless programmability.

TRON has established itself as a global settlement layer, processing over $23 trillion in total transfer volume while hosting over 350 million user accounts, recording over 12 billion in total transactions. By combining TRON's massive user base and sophisticated technology with Wirex's payment rails, the collaboration delivers the speed, affordability, and reliability to bring blockchain payments further into everyday use.

"This integration brings TRON one step closer to mass adoption," said Pavel Matveev, Co-Founder of Wirex. "By building TRON-native payment infrastructure, we're proving that on-chain money can move as seamlessly as data — fast, transparent, programmable, and under user control. It's the foundation for the next generation of self-custodial and agentic payments."

"Wirex shares our vision for an open, inclusive financial system," said Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson at the TRON DAO. "Wirex will be able to utilize the TRON network to grow their stablecoin infrastructure and redefine how users and businesses transact, not in theory, but in everyday life."

Key Benefits of the TRON-Native Payment Infrastructure

On-Chain Processing: Every transaction — from stablecoin conversion to settlement — runs directly on TRON, ensuring transparency, speed, and near-zero fees.

Every transaction — from stablecoin conversion to settlement — runs directly on TRON, ensuring transparency, speed, and near-zero fees. Self-Custody by Design: Users retain full control of their assets at all times; Wirex provides the payment rails, not the custody.

Users retain full control of their assets at all times; Wirex provides the payment rails, not the custody. Global Card & Banking Connectivity: Wirex bridges TRON's on-chain economy to Visa's 80M+ merchant network and traditional banking rails across 130+ countries.

Wirex bridges TRON's on-chain economy to Visa's 80M+ merchant network and traditional banking rails across 130+ countries. Unified Stablecoin Experience: Support for USD and EUR stablecoins with 1:1 conversion, no spreads, and seamless cross-chain liquidity.

Support for USD and EUR stablecoins with 1:1 conversion, no spreads, and seamless cross-chain liquidity. Agentic-Payment Ready: Infrastructure designed to enable AI agents and autonomous applications to perform on-chain transactions securely and programmatically.

Infrastructure designed to enable AI agents and autonomous applications to perform on-chain transactions securely and programmatically. Integrated Rewards & Real-World Utility: The collaboration extends digital assets on TRON to real-world use cases — payments, payroll, invoices, and commerce.

The TRON-Wirex integration marks another milestone in Wirex's mission to connect blockchain ecosystems directly to global payment networks. Following successful deployments with other major chains, this launch solidifies Wirex's position as a leader in stablecoin orchestration — bridging issuers, card schemes, banks, and liquidity providers into a unified, programmable payment layer.

About Wirex

Wirex is a prominent UK-based digital payments platform with over 6 million customers spread across 130 countries. It offers secure accounts, making it easy for users to store, purchase, and exchange multiple currencies seamlessly. As a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, Wirex goes beyond traditional services, embracing the evolving trends of Web3 to provide mainstream access to digital finance and wealth management. Having processed transactions totalling $20 billion, Wirex aims to contribute to the adoption of a cashless society by facilitating straightforward transactions in various currencies worldwide. Wirex is simplifying digital payments, making it more accessible and convenient for people across the globe.

| wirexapp.com |

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD major stablecoins, which currently exceeds $80 billion. As of December 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 356 million in total user accounts, more than 12 billion in total transactions, and over $23 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is 'Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions'.

TRON Network | TRON DAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855379/Wirex_TRON_payment.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/5703676/Wirex_Logo.jpg