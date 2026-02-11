Wirex and Collective Memory End the Creator Payment Delay: Earn and Spend in Real Time

First social network to let users spend content earnings instantly at 80+ million merchants worldwide

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a full-stack crypto card issuer and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, today announced it is powering the launch of the Collective Memory Card — giving creators on the decentralized social platform the ability to earn earn from content and spend those earnings seconds later at any merchant worldwide.

The partnership highlights Wirex’s BaaS platform as a foundation for the next wave of social, creator, and onchain payment experiences.

While traditional social platforms often take days or weeks to pay creators, Collective Memory enables real-time access to earnings. Creators earn ATTN tokens when others stake on their content and can convert those rewards into spendable funds instantly.

Wirex BaaS: Powering Creator-to-Card Infrastructure

Through a single API integration, Collective Memory gains access to Wirex's complete BaaS stack:

Non-Custodial Card Issuance — Virtual and physical debit cards that allow creators to spend their earnings while retaining control of their assets, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support.

— Virtual and physical debit cards that allow creators to spend their earnings while retaining control of their assets, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support. Real-Time Token-to-Fiat Conversion — Instant conversion of ATTN token earnings to spendable currency at point of sale, with zero prefunding requirements.

— Instant conversion of ATTN token earnings to spendable currency at point of sale, with zero prefunding requirements. EUR & USD IBAN Accounts — Named virtual IBANs with SEPA Instant and Faster Payments connectivity, supporting fiat on- and off-ramps across more than 30 countries.

— Named virtual IBANs with SEPA Instant and Faster Payments connectivity, supporting fiat on- and off-ramps across more than 30 countries. Unified Balance Management — A streamlined wallet experience that brings together creator rewards, staking yields, and fiat balances in one place.

"Collective Memory is pioneering a model where creators actually get paid for their contributions — and now they can spend those earnings instantly," said Daniel Rowlands, General Manager, Onchain Finance at Wirex. "Our BaaS infrastructure bridges the gap between onchain creator rewards and real-world spending. No waiting for payouts, no complex withdrawals — just earn and spend. This is what the creator economy should look like."

A New Model for Social Media

Collective Memory is building the decentralized memory layer — a social platform where user-generated photos, videos, and texts become verifiable, stakeable assets. Unlike traditional networks that extract value from users, Collective Memory's tokenized attention economy ensures that value flows directly to creators and curators who identify important content, with Wirex's payment and card infrastructure enabling those onchain rewards to be used instantly in the real world.

Since launch, Collective Memory has recorded more than 3.5 million Memories on the platform. Creators earn 5% of all stakes on their content, while early supporters who identify significant moments receive proportional rewards. Powered by Wirex BaaS, the Collective Memory Card turns these onchain earnings into everyday spending power — making this the first social platform where content creation translates directly into real-world purchasing.

"Traditional platforms hijack people's attention purely to profit themselves — users see none of that value," said Jonathan Saragossi, Co-founder and CEO of Collective Memory. "With the Collective Memory Card powered by Wirex BaaS, we're closing the loop. People can create content, earn from it, and spend those earnings in real time. That's what a fair attention economy looks like."

The Collective Memory Card is accepted at over 80 million merchants across 130 countries. Key features include instant conversion of ATTN earnings to spendable funds, non-custodial asset control, Apple Pay and Google Pay compatibility, global acceptance, and transparent pricing with competitive FX rates for international spending.

The Collective Memory Card will be available to users in the EU and UK starting in March 2026. Users can join the waitlist at collectivememory.ai/get-app.

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere — instantly and effortlessly.

About Collective Memory

Collective Memory is building the decentralized memory layer — a social platform where authentic human experiences become verifiable, stakeable assets. Through its ATTN token economy, the platform rewards creators who capture attention-worthy moments and early supporters who recognize their significance. With over 3.5 million Memories from users worldwide, Collective Memory is redefining how social networks distribute information and value. For more information, visit collectivememory.ai.

