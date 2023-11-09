Wirex Joins Forces with Cenit Finance to Boost WXT Tokenomics

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in crypto payments with over 6 million users, has announced a significant partnership with Cenit Finance, a leading company in tokenomics simulation, to refine and scale the tokenomics of its native utility token, WXT.

This collaboration leverages Wirex's recently revealed strategic pillars for Web3 to strengthen WXT's economic structure, with a focus on stability and growth. The goal aligns with Wirex's vision to offer smooth, secure, and efficient payment methods, including a dual-mode card that connects traditional finance with digital currencies.

Wirex will use Cenit Finance's cutting-edge simulation platform to test and enhance WXT tokenomics. The ultimate aim is to develop a community engagement model that is inclusive and interactive.

"We are excited to work with Cenit Finance to enhance our tokenomics, ensuring that WXT remains at the forefront of the Web3 revolution," said Pavel Matveev, CEO & Co-founder of Wirex. "This partnership will contribute to our mission of making digital currencies accessible to all."

As Wirex keeps encouraging the community to play a part in shaping the future of online payments, this partnership with Cenit Finance shows how working together can really make a difference in the world of cryptocurrency.

Wirex's next Web3 pillar will be unveiled soon.

About Wirex

Wirex, a global leader in digital payments, revolutionized the financial landscape in 2015 with the introduction of the first crypto-enabled card.

As a Visa and Mastercard principal member, Wirex serves over 6 million customers across 130 countries, offering secure accounts for seamless storage, purchase, and exchange of multiple currencies.

With the native utility token WXT and the innovative Cryptoback™ reward program, users earn up to 8% back in WXT for transactions. Features like X-Accounts, the Wirex Wallet, and partnerships with projects like Nereus showcase Wirex's commitment to market developments.

Expanding beyond traditional offerings, Wirex embraces Web3 trends, providing mainstream access to DeFi and wealth management. With $20 billion in transactions processed, Wirex aims to drive the mass adoption of a cashless society by facilitating easy crypto and traditional currency transactions worldwide.

Founded in 2014 by Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, Wirex strives to make cryptocurrencies accessible for everyone, with a presence in London and offices globally.

About Cenit

Cenit Finance has established a distinct position by offering straightforward software simulations for web3 initiatives. Their agent-based simulation engine provides a precise sandbox environment where multiple token designs can be tested and improved.

At the heart of Cenit Finance's mission is the goal to assist projects in delving deeper into, fine-tuning, optimizing and articulating their token economies. With their custom simulation platform, projects can embark on a journey of evaluation, sharing and gaining a better understanding of the complexities of their tokenomics.

Cenit Finance is delighted to initiate this partnership with Wirex, building on their experience of working with industry leaders such as 1kx, Diva, Ethermail, Faculty Group, Brickken, among others.

