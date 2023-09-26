Wirex and Onramper teamed up to offer access to cryptocurrencies in over 190 countries through 120+ payment methods

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, a global leader in crypto payments with over 6 million users, has announced a strategic partnership with Onramper, an industry-leading fiat-to-crypto onramp aggregator.

Their collaboration aims to enhance Wirex user accessibility to cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), and stablecoins through a seamless and convenient integration within Wirex Wallet.

Onramper offers plug-and-play functionality with a vast selection of 17 onramps and access to over 120 local payment methods (ACH, Stripe, etc.) across more than 190 countries, all complemented by a fully customisable design.

By integrating the Onramper widget into the Wirex Wallet, users can now effortlessly buy hundreds of cryptocurrencies without ever leaving the Wallet, available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Following Wirex's recent announcement of the latest vision and strategy, outlined in its new whitepaper and roadmap, this marks a significant step forward in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

A collaboration with Onramper empowers Wirex users to enjoy an enhanced crypto experience within the familiar and secure environment of the Wirex Wallet.

From now on, users diversify their crypto portfolios, seize investment opportunities, and explore the crypto world with unparalleled ease.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and Co-Founder of Wirex, said: "Wirex has always been committed to making cryptocurrency accessible to everyone, and this partnership with Onramper reaffirms that commitment. By integrating Onramper's cutting-edge technology into our platform, we are simplifying the crypto-ramping process, enabling users to seamlessly access a wide array of crypto assets with just a few taps on their mobile devices."

Onramper's CEO, Thijs Maas, commented: "At Onramper, our mission is clear: to be the world's leading onramp management platform, making crypto accessible and frictionless for all. We're proud to offer the industry's best fiat onramping widget, a powerful terminal for analysis, and a unified API that enhances success rates instantly. Our partnership with Wirex is a testament to our commitment to simplifying user onboarding globally. With one goal in mind—successful fiat to crypto transactions—we aim to unlock the full potential of crypto and Web3, reducing friction and increasing accessibility every step of the way."

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first crypto-enabled payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Founded in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Matveev and Dmitry Lazarichev, Wirex was created to make the digital economy accessible to everyone. With over 6 million customers and rapid expansion into new territories, including the US and Australia, Wirex has built out a suite of products ensuring it's the go-to wealth management app.

To reflect the growth of Web3, from 2021, the company has continued to expand their offering into the CeFi and DeFi sectors.

| wirexapp.com |

About Onramper



Onramper is the world's leading fiat-to-crypto onramp platform, providing a single solution for all your onramping needs. With the Onramper widget, users can easily put the best of the onramping landscape directly on their platform — smart routing engines automatically pair users with the best onramp for them, based on over 70 factors.

The widget boasts plug-and-play functionality, 17+ onramps, 120+ local payment methods and a fully customizable design. The Onramper Terminal gives users a unified overview of all onramps, as well as their performance. It's used by BitMEX, Cake Wallet, Zerion, Sushi, Uphold and many more.

Additionally, Onramper's APIs ensure hassle-free integration with existing onboarding stacks, allowing users to instantly add all supported onramps and payment methods in order to supercharge transaction success rates.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031625/Wirex_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wirex