Wirex and Crossmint Announce Card Integration to Connect Stablecoin Wallets and Real-World Spending

Gives fintechs an integrated stack to rapidly deliver compliant, stablecoin-backed payment and financial products

LONDON and MIAMI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stablecoin-backed cards have become one of the fastest-growing segments in digital payments — crypto card volume has grown at 106% annually since 2023, reaching an $18 billion annualized market by late 2025, nearly matching the scale of all peer-to-peer stablecoin transfers. Fintechs know the opportunity. The problem is building for it. Launching a stablecoin-funded card product has required assembling a wallet provider, a card issuer, and a compliance framework separately. This is a process that can take months and significant engineering resources. Most fintechs never get there.

Wirex previously selected Crossmint’s smart wallet and stablecoin orchestration infrastructure to power its own next-generation wallet architecture.

Today, Wirex and Crossmint are announcing an integration to change that. The two companies have directly connected Crossmint's smart wallet and stablecoin orchestration infrastructure with Wirex's card issuance platform, giving fintechs a single connected stack that takes users from stablecoin balance to real-world spending. What previously required separate relationships with a wallet provider, a card issuer, and a compliance framework can now be deployed in days.

Closing the Gap Between Stablecoins and Everyday Spending

The integration builds on an existing relationship. Wirex previously selected Crossmint's smart wallet and stablecoin orchestration infrastructure to power its own next-generation wallet architecture. Extending that to every fintech building on Crossmint is the natural next step.

"This is what it looks like when two pieces of infrastructure are built to fit together," said Daniel Rowlands, General Manager, Onchain Finance at Wirex. "Fintechs can now give their users a Wirex debit card funded directly from a Crossmint wallet, and as they grow, the full BaaS stack is there when they need it."

"The gap between holding stablecoins and spending them has always been an integration problem," said Rodri Fernández Touza, Co-Founder of Crossmint. "You needed a wallet provider, a card issuer, and a compliance framework, all connected. This closes it. Fintechs get one stack, and their users get a Wirex debit card funded directly from their Crossmint wallet. Stablecoins become spendable, not just holdable."

How it Works

Crossmint handles the wallet and stablecoin orchestration layer, creating and managing smart wallets, abstracting blockchain complexity, orchestrating cross-chain stablecoin flows, and processing on-chain transactions. Wirex handles the regulated financial services layer: card issuance, banking accounts, and payment rails that most fintechs would otherwise spend months procuring separately.

The result: a fintech building on Crossmint can now offer their users a Wirex debit card funded directly from their stablecoin wallet. Virtual and physical cards accepted at 80+ million merchants worldwide, with Apple Pay and Google Pay support, without building the connection themselves. Card issuance is live today.

Beyond Cards

Card issuance is where the integration starts, not where it ends. The combined Wirex and Crossmint stack is designed to grow with the fintechs building on it, from cards today, toward a fuller neobank experience over time. Looking further ahead, the same infrastructure is also positioned to serve the emerging needs of agentic finance, where AI agents will need to hold, move, and spend stablecoin balances autonomously.

For more information on deploying Wirex cards with Crossmint wallets, visit: https://github.com/Crossmint/wirex-wallets-demo

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programmes. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, Wirex delivers fully onchain, non-custodial stablecoin accounts, global card acceptance at 80M+ merchants, 1:1 fiat-to-stablecoin conversions, zero-fee cross-border stablecoin transfers, and instant on/off-ramps to local banking rails. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. Visit wirexapp.com.

About Crossmint

Crossmint is the leading enterprise-grade, all-in-one stablecoin and wallet infrastructure enabling fintechs and enterprises to integrate stablecoin rails and smart wallets with speed, compliance, and scale. Trusted by more than 40,000 clients including global leaders such as MoneyGram, WireX, Toku, and more, Crossmint provides embedded smart wallets, on/offramps, cross-chain stablecoin orchestration, token checkout, and other blockchain primitives through simple, developer-friendly APIs—no blockchain engineers required. Backed by Ribbit Capital, Franklin Templeton, and other top investors.

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