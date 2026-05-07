SecondFi and Wirex Partner to Launch Self-Custodial Card, Putting Global Users in Full Control of Their Money

Building on the success of the Cardano Card and driven by overwhelming community demand for true asset ownership, SecondFi and Wirex introduce a self-custodial card that lets users spend crypto and fiat anywhere Visa is accepted without ever giving up custody of their funds.

LONDON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SecondFi, the self-custodial neofinance platform from EMURGO, a co-founding entity of the Cardano blockchain, today announced a deepened partnership with Wirex, the global digital payments platform trusted by over 7 million users across 130 countries. Together, they will launch SecondFi's first-ever self-custodial card that enables users to spend directly from their own wallets while retaining full control of their funds at all times.

The partnership builds on the first phase of the collaboration, in which EMURGO launched the Cardano Card with Wirex as the card issuer at the Cardano Summit 2025, a fully custodial solution that saw strong early adoption and represented Cardano's largest entry into digital payments. Following the launch, the Cardano community delivered clear and consistent feedback: they wanted the same seamless spending experience, but with true self-custody. That demand became the catalyst for this next chapter. In partnership with Wirex, that self-custodial card experience launches under its newly announced SecondFi, expanding from a single card product into a full-service financial platform where users never have to deposit their funds with a third party in order to spend their money.

The self-custodial card is natively integrated into the SecondFi app, where users can spend, trade, earn, and save from a single account. With Wirex as the card issuer and a principal member of both Visa and Mastercard, the card is accepted at merchants worldwide making crypto and stablecoins spendable anywhere, instantly and effortlessly.

What Can Self-Custody Cardholders Do?

With Wirex's infrastructure powering the card, SecondFi cardholders will be able to spend seamlessly at any merchant where Visa is accepted offline and online using ADA, BTC, ETH, USDC, stablecoins, and hundreds of other digital and traditional assets, all while keeping funds in their own wallets until the moment of transaction. Cardholders will also earn crypto cashback on purchases, access low foreign exchange fees and global ATM withdrawals, and unlock DeFi utilities including yield, staking, and borrowing services all from within the SecondFi app.

A Critical Moment for Global Finance

The launch comes at a critical inflection point for global finance. As stablecoin circulation surpasses $300 billion, demand is surging for reliable, borderless financial tools—particularly in emerging markets across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa, where access to stable currencies and basic banking services remains constrained. An estimated 1.4 billion people globally remain outside the formal financial system. With over 820 million active crypto wallets and 31 million wallets already being used for day-to-day payments, there is a large and growing market of crypto-native consumers ready to spend—if given the right products.

"We take stable currencies, financial access, and wealth creation for granted. Most of the world doesn't have those things. SecondFi gives people a simple way to spend, move, and grow their assets while staying in full control. SecondFi puts you back in control of your money."

— Phillip Pon, CEO of EMURGO

"We're proud to power the infrastructure behind SecondFi's first self-custodial card experience that makes digital assets seamlessly spendable in everyday life. As finance increasingly moves onchain, together, we're bringing millions of users closer to a future where true ownership and real-world utility go hand in hand, built on over a decade of trust and innovation across Wirex's product-suite."

— Georgy Sokolov, Co-founder at Wirex

Designed for Mass Adoption

Designed for mass adoption, SecondFi requires no prior cryptocurrency experience. The platform aims to abstract away the complexities of Web3 and technical setups, allowing anyone to onboard and start managing their financial future immediately. To secure early access and learn more, visit secondfi.io.

Terms and conditions of Wirex apply. More information and privacy policy here.

About SecondFi

SecondFi is a self-custodial neofinance platform built for spending, trading, earning, and saving—with users in control. One app, one account, fully yours. The future is onchain. SecondFi is how you get there. For more information, visit secondfi.io.

About EMURGO

EMURGO is a co-founding entity of the Cardano Blockchain that drives the commercial adoption of blockchain technology and asset tokenization. Through strategic investments, partnerships, and infrastructure development, EMURGO connects traditional finance and Web3, enabling trust, scalability, and the tokenization of real-world assets.

About Wirex

Wirex is a global payments platform serving both consumers and businesses, offering card-based payment products alongside card issuance and banking infrastructure for partners. For end users, Wirex provides payment cards and banking features designed for everyday spending. For businesses, Wirex offers Banking-as-a-Service APIs, card issuance, and payment rails that enable digital platforms to launch compliant, globally accepted card programs. Trusted by over 7 million users since 2014, Wirex has processed $20 billion+ in transactions across 130 countries. As a principal Visa and Mastercard member, it makes crypto spendable anywhere—instantly and effortlessly.

Disclaimer

Users should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by EMURGO, SecondFi, or Wirex to invest.

This release has been prepared and provided by SecondFi. The statements and descriptions herein reflect SecondFi's current view of the partnership with Wirex and are provided for general informational purposes only. This release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any financial product, digital asset, security, card program, or investment strategy.

Availability of products, cards, features, and services may be subject to jurisdiction, eligibility, onboarding, compliance, and partner approval requirements, and may change without notice. Any references to global spending, digital assets, yield, tokenized products, or payment functionality are subject to applicable laws, network conditions, platform terms, and operational limitations.

Users should review the applicable terms, disclosures, and risk information before using any product or service described in this release.