WirelessCar to Globally Launch Smart EV Routing Solution and Showcase Call Center Services at CES 2022

DETROIT, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in transformative digital vehicle services for connected cars, today announced the company's participation at CES 2022 in its capacity as an AWS partner. At the show, the company will globally launch and demo their new Smart EV Routing solution, a dynamic digital product that enables drivers of electric vehicles to optimize their long-distance journeys. The company will also showcase their Call Center Services solution integrated with Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Connect cloud contact center.

WirelessCar will be located in the AWS Automotive Booth for the duration of the show in the LVCC - West Hall - Booth 4305.

"CES affords WirelessCar an incredibly high-profile global platform from which to showcase our proven and tested connected vehicle solutions to some of the world's leading OEMs," said Martin Rosell, CEO of WirelessCar. "With all eyes on EV, CES is the ideal venue for the global launch of our game-changing Smart EV Routing product."

Global Product Launch - Smart EV Routing:

WirelessCar will provide live demonstrations of their Smart EV Routing product that addresses and counteracts many common customer concerns related to electric vehicles. This demo showcases the capabilities of the API using an Android Automotive OS (AAOS) application, fed with vehicle telemetry data collected through WirelessCar's connected car cloud. WirelessCar's Smart EV Routing API reduces both charge and range anxiety by providing a routing experience specifically tailored for the needs of the driver of an electric vehicle (EV). This results in a smoother ride for the driver. Learn more about the product by visiting https://www.wirelesscar.com/products/smart-ev-routing/

"As a trusted AWS partner, we are also delighted to share their presence at CES, and we look forward to demonstrating our Smart EV Routing product and sharing how we optimize road safety with our Call Center Services," continued Rosell.

Live demonstration of Smart EV Routing will be presented by WirelessCar executives throughout the duration of the show.

Call Center Services Using Amazon Connect:

WirelessCar will showcase its Call Center Services product that creates the right conditions for vehicle OEMs to offer call center services for emergency assistance, roadside assistance, stolen vehicle assistance, and driver assistance. The product runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and provides portals and APIs to facilitate a smooth integration between vehicles and call centers. At CES, attendees will discover how Call Center Services, integrated with Amazon Connect, increases customer satisfaction and loyalty, reduce OEM costs, and provide OEMs with qualitative insights. Learn more about the product by visiting https://www.wirelesscar.com/products/call-center-services/

Participation from WirelessCar executives will include VP Americas Gregory Geiselhart, Business Development Manager Matthieu Lainné, Head of Business Development Daniel Fredriksson, Head of Partnerships Jacob Petterson, and Senior VP and COO Niklas Florén, among many others.

WirelessCar has connected more than 8 million vehicles and counting in over 100 countries.

