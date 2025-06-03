WirelessCar, Blink, and ChargeHub Collaborate to Launch 'Seamless Charging' Pilot Program Across North America

Transformative Initiative is Designed to Simplify EV Charging Across the United States and Canada

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in connected vehicle services, has announced a collaboration with Blink Charging Co. ("Blink"), a leading owner, operator, provider and manufacturer of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, and ChargeHub, North America's leading EV roaming hub, to launch an innovative `Seamless Charging' pilot program in the United States and Canada. This ground-breaking initiative is designed to redefine the EV charging experience, making it faster, easier, and more accessible for drivers.

For anyone who does not have easy access to EV charging infrastructure, using an EV may seem complicated. A lot of apps, tags and cards meant to make the process easier may in fact deter new users; especially if these apps or devices make the charging process less convenient than refuelling an internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle.

The 'Seamless Charging' initiative eliminates common barriers to EV charging through a simple, single-app signup. By leveraging an advanced connected services feature, EV drivers can plug into Blink chargers without needing to log into multiple apps or manage various accounts. After a one-time registration with the ChargeHub app and activation of Seamless Charging, drivers will simply plug in at any Blink Charging Station, and walk away.

Powered by connected vehicle data and events, Seamless Charging is a WirelessCar innovation that simplifies public charging, particularly for those without access at home. The solution utilizes information shared by both the vehicle and charging provider. When the EV is plugged in, the driver is notified that charging has started—automatically and without cards, apps, or additional steps. The result is a radically more convenient EV charging experience, powered by connectivity.

"At WirelessCar, we're committed to making the connected vehicle experience effortless and intuitive," said Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar. "Seamless Charging is a powerful example of how we turn vehicle data into everyday convenience—by removing friction from public EV charging. We're proud to collaborate with Blink and ChargeHub to bring this innovation to EV drivers across North America."

"We're thrilled to collaborate with WirelessCar and ChargeHub to bring the innovative 'Seamless Charging' pilot concept to North America," said Mike Battaglia, CEO of Blink "This project is about improving accessibility and convenience for EV drivers, ensuring a smooth transition to electric mobility."

Simon Ouellette, CEO of ChargeHub added, "Our mission at ChargeHub is to help drivers find and seamlessly pay at charging stations. We connect every part of the EV ecosystem to make this a reality. We're excited to collaborate with WirelessCar and Blink on the innovative 'Seamless Charging' pilot concept in North America."

