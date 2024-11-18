WirelessCar Launches Full Suite of SaaS Products on AWS Marketplace

WirelessCar's Professional Services and suite of API-based products for connected vehicle services is now available on AWS Marketplace

As an AWS Partner Network (APN) Automotive Competency Partner, WirelessCar ensures its customers benefit from secure, scalable, and innovative connected car solutions.

Automotive OEMs can benefit from 24/7/365 service, end-to-end management, and advanced lifecycle management across all WirelessCar products available on AWS Marketplace.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in connected vehicle services, today announced that its full suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products is now available on AWS Marketplace. Automotive OEMs can now easily find and purchase WirelessCar's products and Professional Services through AWS Marketplace, allowing for fast and secure development of connected vehicle services.

WirelessCar's SaaS products available in AWS Marketplace include:

Connected Car Essentials – A cost-effective product suite designed to provide vehicle connectivity, offering scalable solutions for all vehicle manufacturers.

– A cost-effective product suite designed to provide vehicle connectivity, offering scalable solutions for all vehicle manufacturers. Call Center Services – A flexible product offering a proven set of safety and concierge services, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

– A flexible product offering a proven set of safety and concierge services, ensuring a seamless customer experience. Digital Key Management – A CCC-compliant, cloud-based vehicle OEM and key tracking server that provides both private consumers and fleet operators with digital car keys.

– A CCC-compliant, cloud-based vehicle OEM and key tracking server that provides both private consumers and fleet operators with digital car keys. Fleet Essentials – A fleet management product offering structured data and services for managing vehicle fleets securely and efficiently.

– A fleet management product offering structured data and services for managing vehicle fleets securely and efficiently. Position & Journey – A product offering API resources to analyze vehicle usage and create new services based on driving patterns.

– A product offering API resources to analyze vehicle usage and create new services based on driving patterns. Smart EV Routing – Optimized navigation tools designed for electric vehicle drivers, providing route planning and charging guidance.

– Optimized navigation tools designed for electric vehicle drivers, providing route planning and charging guidance. Subscription Management – A product to manage digital vehicle services and customer subscriptions throughout the entire vehicle lifecycle.

Modular SaaS Products and Comprehensive Professional Services to Meet OEM Needs

WirelessCar's products can be used as modular building blocks within an OEM's connected mobility solution, offering a comprehensive support framework to simplify integration and streamline development:

24/7/365 Service : WirelessCar ensures round-the-clock service quality and availability.

: WirelessCar ensures round-the-clock service quality and availability. End-to-End (E2E) Management : WirelessCar provides robust integration management to streamline operation across multiple software providers.

: WirelessCar provides robust integration management to streamline operation across multiple software providers. Customer-Centric Approach : WirelessCar focuses on delivering an exceptional user experience, continuously improving services to meet evolving customer needs.

: WirelessCar focuses on delivering an exceptional user experience, continuously improving services to meet evolving customer needs. Advanced Lifecycle Management: WirelessCar's lifecycle management ensures efficient operation across various telematics control units and software versions.

"The availability of WirelessCar products on AWS Marketplace is a significant milestone in our journey to co-create with industry leaders and deliver more end-to-end value to our customers," said Tomas Carlfalk, Chief Technology Officer of WirelessCar. "By offering our solutions on AWS Marketplace, we empower OEMs to quickly integrate our cloud-based products into their connected vehicle offerings, helping them accelerate innovation and reduce time-to-market, while ensuring scalability and security."

In addition to its SaaS products, WirelessCar's Professional Services is available on AWS Marketplace. OEMs can leverage industry-leading support to launch and operate a connected mobility solution as well as benefit from technical expertise to secure the future direction of services and technologies.

