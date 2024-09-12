WirelessCar at IAA Transportation 2024: Driving Efficiency and Accelerating Innovation for Sustainable Transport

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WirelessCar, a global leader in connected vehicle services, will showcase its innovative solutions for commercial vehicles at IAA Transportation 2024. The company will present its connected vehicle platform, digital key technology, and suite of EV services, all designed to boost efficiency and sustainability in the commercial transport sector.

Leveraging 25 Years of Connected Vehicle Experience

As the industry gradually shifts from diesel to electric commercial vehicles, WirelessCar offers crucial support in overcoming the challenges of this transition. The company's solutions focus on route optimization, charging efficiency, and reducing the total cost of ownership (TCO) for fleet operators.

The commercial vehicle sector faces significant hurdles, such as range anxiety, fragmented charging infrastructure, and high initial investment costs. WirelessCar addresses these challenges by providing dynamic vehicle data and seamless integration with ecosystem partners. Built upon over 25 years of automotive expertise, the company's solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of electric trucks and light commercial vehicles.

Driving the Paradigm Shift to Electric Commercial Vehicles

WirelessCar's suite of innovative EV services for commercial vehicles includes:

Efficient Route Planning and Optimization : Maximize efficiency and increase utilization

: Maximize efficiency and increase utilization Seamless Charging Solutions : Simplify the charging process to increase productivity

: Simplify the charging process to increase productivity Cost-Effective Connected Vehicle Platform: A robust and affordable SaaS platform that enhances the value and performance of commercial EVs.

Additionally, WirelessCar offers secure access with phone-as-a-key technology. Built on the CCC Standard, Digital Key Management enhances security and convenience for fleet operators and drivers.

"Our mission at WirelessCar is to lead the commercial vehicle industry towards a sustainable future. With our cutting-edge solutions, we are not only easing the transition to electric vehicles for fleet operators, but also ensuring that they operate more efficiently and sustainably," said Niklas Florén, CEO of WirelessCar.

Visit Us at IAA Transportation 2024

WirelessCar will be exhibiting its latest solutions at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany, from September 16-22. Attendees are invited to visit WirelessCar in Hall 12, Booth D40. Our team of experts will be on hand to demonstrate how these offerings can drive efficiency and sustainability in the commercial vehicle sector.

Media contact:

Hanna Belleus

Head of Marketing, Communications and Brand

WirelessCar

hanna.belleus@wirelesscar.com

+46728888466

wirelesscar.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/wirelesscar/r/wirelesscar-at-iaa-transportation-2024--driving-efficiency-and-accelerating-innovation-for-sustainab,c4036250

The following files are available for download: