Wireless Testing Market worth $23.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the report "Wireless Testing Market by Offering (Equipment and Services), Technology (Bluetooth, 2G/3G, 4G/5G, Wi-Fi), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive, IT & telecommunication, Medical devices, Aerospace & defense) & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market size is projected to grow from USD 13.5 billion in 2022 to USD 23.7 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2027.

The key factors contributing to the growth of wireless testing market include rising advancement in wireless technology and growing adoption of smart gadgets. However, lack of standardization in connectivity protocols is hindering the growth of wireless testing market. Long lead time required for the overseas qualification tests possesses a huge challenge to the industry. However, increasing demand for smart cities and smarthomes is the biggest opportunity in the market space with Asia Pacific having the highest market share and CAGR for the forecast period.

Ability of spectrum analyzers to connect to wireless devices and analyze electromagnetic signals to fuel market growth for wireless device testing market

Spectrum analyzers display the amplitude (strength) of signals. They measure the magnitude of input signals against the frequency in the entire frequency bandwidth range of instruments. These devices analyze the spectral compositions of acoustic waves and light waves with the help of transducers. Analyzers are useful for understanding the parameters of electronic devices, especially wireless transmitters as the spectral working of instruments, in terms of signals, distortions, frequencies, and power, can be easily observed. These parameters are hard to detect in time-domain waveforms. There are two types of spectrum analyzers namely swept-tuned and fast Fourier transform (FFT) based spectrum analyzers.

Asia Pacific exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

APAC is likely to be the highest contributor in terms of market size and growth rate in the overall wireless testing market during the forecast period. This market in APAC is further divided into China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Australia, Singapore and Rest of APAC (RoAPAC). RoAPAC includes Indonesia and Philippines. Among all the countries in APAC, China held the largest share of the wireless testing market in 2021 due to deployment if 5G services in many cities of China.

Capacity of 5G to deliver enhanced broadband experience and provide platform for cloud and AI-based services to drive market growth

The need to transform the mobile broadband experience to fuel the market growth for 5g technology. The fifth-generation (5G) technology is 1,000 times faster than 4G. It is expected to lead to a significant increase in data transfer. In the existing network infrastructures, the capability of networks remains underused due to the manual configuration and optimization. This leads to the requirement for wireless testing of networks to ensure their optimal utilization and minimal failures in them. Wireless testing is essential to ensure the successful launch of 5G. By March 2022, China and the United States were significantly ahead of other nations in their 5G rollout, with a total of 652 cities in which 5G is available. In September 2021, the Philippines had active 5G connections at 4,400 sites.

Rise in demand for autonomous and connected vehicles to fuel market growth for wireless testing in automotive sector

The demand for wireless testing has increased in the automotive sector, due to the extensive demand for sophisticated electronic systems in luxury cars and sport utility vehicles (SUVs). As there is a significant rise in the use of wireless automotive products, the requirement for their wireless testing has also increased. Automotive manufacturers are using complex electronic systems, such as radars, cameras, and LIDAR for testing wireless devices used in automobiles. The key benefit of embedded wireless technology in cars is the mobile connectivity offered by the systems. OTA testing is performed on various wireless devices used in the automotive sector.

The key players in the wireless testing market include Keysight (US), Anritsu (Japan), SGS Group (Switzerland), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), DEKRA SE (Germany), Intertek (UK), TÜV SUD (Germany), TÜV Rheinland (Germany), and Bureau Veritas). The players in this market have adopted various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market shares.

