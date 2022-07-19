Wire and Cable Market Size Worth $224.4 Billion by 2028 at 6.6% CAGR Lead by Aircraft & Construction Industry, Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Wire and Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Cable, Wire, and Push-Pull Controls) and End Use Industry (Aircraft, Transportation, Medical, Marine, and Construction)", the global wire and cable market size is expected to grow from $153.33 Billion in 2022 to $224.40 Billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure of Wire and Cable Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00027590/

Wire and Cable Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 153.33 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 224.40 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 168 No. Tables 115 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and End Use Industry Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Wire and Cable Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd; R KABEL; Bergen Cable Technology; Elliott Manufacturing; Carl Stahl Sava Industries, Inc.; LEXCO CABLE; Cablecraft; TOP CABLE; Guangdong Jinlianyu Cable industrial Co., Ltd; and HENAN SANHENG INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD. are among the key players operating in the wire and cable market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00027590/

In 2021, RR Kable completed the acquisition of the Home Electrical Business of Luminous (Schneider Electric). This acquisition will strengthen RR Kable's portfolio in the consumer electrical business.

In 2020, ASK Automotive received an award from Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India Limited (HMSI) for the 19th time in various categories. This year HMSI awarded ASK Automotive in the category of Delivery management.

A cable comprises two or more insulated wires wrapped in a single jacket that allows the charge to pass through, whereas a wire is a single conductor. One of the key market-driving elements is the world's growing urbanization and infrastructure. As a result, the demand for power and energy in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors has increased. The wire and cable market growth is also predicted to be fuelled by rising investments in smart grid development and smart system upgrades for power transmission and distribution. Smart grid technology implementation has satiated the growing need for grid interconnections, increasing expenditures on new underground and submarine cables. Moreover, the demand for power is rising due to the growing population.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00027590

The major stakeholders in the global wire and cable market ecosystem include raw material suppliers/component suppliers, wire and cable manufacturers, and end users. The raw material supplier is a crucial stakeholder in the ecosystem of the wire and cable market. The major raw materials are rubber and plastic-based ingredients such as PVC grains. Copper, aluminum, thermoplastic, thermostats, and other plastics are common raw materials used to make wires and cables.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Wire and Cable Market Share:

Owing to the growing MRO activities, Europe is a key market for adopting aircraft wire and cable. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted regional aviation stakeholder's companies. To control their existing operational costs during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, several airlines in the area delayed the scheduled dates for purchasing their aircraft fleet. As a result, the aircraft OEMs and component suppliers experienced financial losses. Hence, European aircraft wire and cable market share also suffered.

A pause in the construction of new housing projects in urban areas hampered the growth of the European real estate industry. This led to inflated real estate prices and unfair competition among licensed accommodation providers. According to Eurostat, in 2020, France and Spain reported a decline in housing permits, as many offices were completely or partially vacant due to the work-from-home model adopted by enterprises.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on "Wire and Cable Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00027590/

Rising Adoption of Wire and Cable in Medical Industry to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Wire and Cable Market Growth:

Miniaturization of components and systems has been continuously demanded in the medical field. It has been required to design procedures and tools that are not currently on the market, especially for chemically resistant materials. For instance, LOROM, an international company, has made considerable historical investments in R&D to provide unmatched medical cables that are in a regulated environment. Every component of medical devices and interconnects can now be processed and manufactured by the company.

When paired with REDEL connections from The LEMO Group, the cable assembly offers strong resistance to environmental conditions and sterilizing techniques. High-quality push-pull connections made by LEMO are an essential component of machinery used in demanding applications, harsh conditions, and technical extremes. BioCompatic ensures valued customers' competitive advantage in the global economy by providing a speedy, dependable, and economical road to market. Thus, the rising adoption of wire and cable in the medical industry is expected to boost the demand for wire and cable, thus creating opportunities for the expansion of the wire and cable market size.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Wire and Cable Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00027590/

Wire and Cable Market: End Use Industry Overview

Based on end use industry, the global wire and cable market is segmented into aircraft, transportation, medical, marine, and construction. The transportation segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The rising demand from the railway sector for wires and cables is propelling the wire and cable market size.

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Insulated Wire and Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine); Material (Optical Fiber, Plastic, Metal); Volatge (High Voltage, Medium Voltage, Low Voltage); End-User (Electronics, Telecommunications, Automotive, Energy and Power, Others) and Geography

Electronics Bonding Wire Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Gold Bonding Wire, Copper Bonding Wire, Silver Bonding Wire, Palladium Coated Copper Bonding Wire, Others); Application (IC, Transistor, Others) and Geography

Superconducting Wire Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Low and Medium Temperature Superconductors, High Temperature Superconductors); Application (Medical, Research, Energy, Industry, Others) and Geography

EV Charging Cables Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Private Charging, Public Charging); Power Supply Type (Alternate Charging, Direct Charging); Cable Length (2 Meters to 5 Meters, 6 Meters to 10 Meters, Above 10 Meters); Charging Level (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3); Jacket Material (All-Rubber Jacket, Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE) Jacket, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Jacket) and Geography

Submarine Power Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Multicore and Single Core), Conductor Material (Copper and Aluminum), Voltage (High Voltage and Medium Voltage), and Application (Offshore Oil and Gas, Offshore Wind Power, and Inter-Country & Island Connection)

Self-Regulating Heating Cable Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Application (Freeze Protection & Process Temperature Maintenance, Floor Heating, Roof & Gutter De-Icing, and Others) and Vertical (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Energy & Power, Commercial, Residential, and Others)

Mineral Insulated Heating Cable Market Forecast to 2027 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Cable Type (Single Core and Twin Core),Sheath Type (Copper, Stainless Steel, Cupronickel, and Others), Temperature Range (Less than 200°C, 201–500°C, 501–700°C, Above 700°C),End User (Energy & Power, Oil & Gas, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography

High Speed Cable Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Direct Attach Copper (DAC) Cable, PCIe Cable, SAS Cable, Active Electrical Cable (AEC), Active Copper Cable (ACC), and Active Optical Cable (AOC)) and Application (Switch to Switch, Switch to Server, and Server to Storage)

Wire and Cable Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Wiring Duct, Conduits and Trunking, Cable Tray and Ladders, Cable Raceway, Boxes and Covers, Glands and Connectors, Others); Cable Type (Communication Wire and Cable, Power Cable); Material (Metallic, Non-Metallic); End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography

EDM Wire Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Wire Type (Brass, Copper); End-User Industry (Aerospace, Industrial, Others) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/wire-and-cable-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners